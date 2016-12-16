Space Heater Starts Afternoon Apartment Fire On Central Avenue

Friday, December 16, 2016

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire shortly after noon on Friday at 510 Central Ave. The fire was in a bedroom in Apartment 106. The firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one apartment, but there was smoke damage to some adjacent apartments. No one was home and no injuries were reported. The loss was estimated at $15,000. The fire displaced one person.





A fire investigator has ruled the cause of the fire accidental due to a portable space heater being placed too close to combustibles, which included a bed. Fire Marshal Beau Matlock urges everyone to remember the three-foot rule when using portable space heaters. "Keep anything that will burn at least three feet away from your heaters," he said. "These heaters are fine to use if they are used safely. When used improperly, they can lead to tragedy."





Here are some additional tips on heating safety:



