2 Arrested In East Ridge After Stolen Car From Atlanta Is Discovered

Friday, December 16, 2016

Two people were arrested after East Ridge Police discovered a 2015 Ford Mustang, which had been reported stolen out of Atlanta, parked in the driveway of 983 Donaldson Road. Police investigated the stolen vehicle and executed a search warrant of the propertyand located the keys to the stolen automobile along with 5.25 ounces of marijuana, digital scales, a narcotics "ledger," and $3,403.00 cash.

Kacee Callahan was arrested and charged with theft over $10,000, possession of marijuana for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Chrell Gasaway was charged with possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.