Butch Allen Shirley, 26, Arrested In East Ridge On Gun And Drug Charges

Friday, December 16, 2016

Butch Allen Shirley, 26, was arrested on Friday in East Ridge.

Police responded to the Valero fuel station, at 5408 Ringgold Road, to assist bonding agents with Platinum Bonding Company. The bonding agents had encountered Shirley and attempted to take him into custody when they discovered he was in possession of a handgun.

Police intervened and were able to take Shirley into custody.

Shirley was found to be in possession of a stolen .40 loaded handgun, 9.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and an assortment of illegal controlled substances.

Shirley has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, theft under $500.00, four counts of possession of schedule 2 narcotics for resale, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

