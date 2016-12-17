 Thursday, December 22, 2016 60.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, December 17, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
BARKER, RUSSELL GLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BELL, LORI ANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
BRAY, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/29/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • GAMBLING
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CASLIN, VICTOR BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
CORN, JAMES WARD CRUTCHFIELD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CYRUS, JOSEPH STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DONALDSON, KELLY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
  • ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING PROCESS TO MANU


DURBIN, RACHEL ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FERGUSON, JOANN LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
HARRIS, NATHANIEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/07/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEADRICK, LISA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HESTER, AUTUMN LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE A SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
JACKSON, AARON TYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
JENKINS, MELVIN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSS. OF METHAMPHETAM

LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
MCCHEE, TYRONE LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
  • EVADING ARREST
MILLAWAY, WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, MORGAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSING WITHOUT PRESECRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PICKETT, AHTIANA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
  • DOMESTIC VANDALISM
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
POTTER, KARA LYNEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/15/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/23/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
ROBINSON, ALFREDRICK
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 08/22/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • GAMBLING
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
ROGERS, CAMERON LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SEIDEL, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHOLTZ, JOE LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SUDDATH, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SUTTLES, ZACHARY OWEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, GARY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/19/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROL SUBSTANCES
TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WARREN, DAMON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
WILLIAMS, TAMI GAYLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/18/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WOODS, PORSCHE R
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT



December 23, 2016

