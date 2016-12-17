Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, December 17, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH

953 WEST ELM WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)

---

BARKER, RUSSELL GLEN

9177 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT #344 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BELL, LORI ANN

2394 SUNSET STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

---

BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL

4912 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

---

BRAY, ROBERT

959 BOYNTON DRIVE AP 7074 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

---

BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE

3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR

8178 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CASLIN, VICTOR BERNARD

1703 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

---

CORN, JAMES WARD CRUTCHFIELD

1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

CYRUS, JOSEPH STANLEY

5614 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DONALDSON, KELLY ANNE

13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING PROCESS TO MANU

---

DOSS, LATAURSHA A

1420 MAPLE VALLEY CT UNION CITY, 30291

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DURBIN, RACHEL ELIZABETH

103 EAST VIEW COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

---

FERGUSON, JOANN LEE

301 KEITH LANE ATHENS,

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

---

HARRIS, NATHANIEL EDWARD

1 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HEADRICK, LISA RENEE

8122 ROYAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HESTER, AUTUMN LAUREN

2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE

279 W38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE

4621 LAYHAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF COCAINE A SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

JACKSON, AARON TYSHAWN

6917 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS

9044 WACONDA SHORE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

---

JENKINS, MELVIN PAUL

2709 CITICO AVE APT G1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT.

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAM---LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY506 LULLWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---MCCHEE, TYRONE LORENZO3939 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000EVADING ARREST---MILLAWAY, WILLIAM LEE3296 STATE HWY 58 SOUTH GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, MORGAN NICOLE5 LEE CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSING WITHOUT PRESECRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PICKETT, AHTIANA2415 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURYDOMESTIC VANDALISMDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM8919 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE---POTTER, KARA LYNEE8304 ISLAND POINT DRIVE CEDER GROWTH, 383216620Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATION---PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---ROBINSON, ALFREDRICK3052 TOWERWAY DR CHATTA, 37406Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---ROGERS, CAMERON LEE6529 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SEIDEL, MICHAEL EDWARD3605 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---SHOLTZ, JOE LUTHER110 TOWN MOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37882Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SHROPSHIRE, HARRISON LEE3400 JENKINS RD APT 834 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT UNDER 500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)FAILURE TO APPEAR---STONE, TAMMY MICHELE237 WAUTCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SUDDATH, JENNIFER LYNN3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATION---SUTTLES, ZACHARY OWEN3402 CONLNELLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---THOMAS, GARY EDWARD1112 RIDGETOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROL SUBSTANCES---TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER4619 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VANN FAWVER, GABRIELLE DIANE521 COUNTY ROAD 446 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WARREN, DAMON LAMONT628 W 13TH ST CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---WILLIAMS, TAMI GAYLE186 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WOODS, PORSCHE R4104 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER LYNN1204 LEE AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---WYATT, TERRI NICOLE2102 DAYTON BLVD. APT#A RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT

