Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH
953 WEST ELM WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
BARKER, RUSSELL GLEN
9177 INTEGRA PRESERVE COURT #344 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BELL, LORI ANN
2394 SUNSET STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
4912 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
BRAY, ROBERT
959 BOYNTON DRIVE AP 7074 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
---
BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE
3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
CALDWELL, GARRISON JAMAR
8178 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CASLIN, VICTOR BERNARD
1703 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
---
CORN, JAMES WARD CRUTCHFIELD
1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
CYRUS, JOSEPH STANLEY
5614 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DONALDSON, KELLY ANNE
13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING PROCESS TO MANU
---
DOSS, LATAURSHA A
1420 MAPLE VALLEY CT UNION CITY, 30291
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DURBIN, RACHEL ELIZABETH
103 EAST VIEW COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
FERGUSON, JOANN LEE
301 KEITH LANE ATHENS,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
HARRIS, NATHANIEL EDWARD
1 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEADRICK, LISA RENEE
8122 ROYAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HESTER, AUTUMN LAUREN
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE
279 W38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE
4621 LAYHAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF COCAINE A SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JACKSON, AARON TYSHAWN
6917 GLEN ERROL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS
9044 WACONDA SHORE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
---
JENKINS, MELVIN PAUL
2709 CITICO AVE APT G1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT.
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAM
---
LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY
506 LULLWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
MCCHEE, TYRONE LORENZO
3939 JASMINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
EVADING ARREST
---
MILLAWAY, WILLIAM LEE
3296 STATE HWY 58 SOUTH GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, MORGAN NICOLE
5 LEE CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSING WITHOUT PRESECRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PICKETT, AHTIANA
2415 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
DOMESTIC VANDALISM
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM
8919 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE
---
POTTER, KARA LYNEE
8304 ISLAND POINT DRIVE CEDER GROWTH, 383216620
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE
215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
ROBINSON, ALFREDRICK
3052 TOWERWAY DR CHATTA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
---
ROGERS, CAMERON LEE
6529 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SEIDEL, MICHAEL EDWARD
3605 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SHOEMAKER, MORGAN LYNDSEY
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
SHOLTZ, JOE LUTHER
110 TOWN MOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37882
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHROPSHIRE, HARRISON LEE
3400 JENKINS RD APT 834 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STONE, TAMMY MICHELE
237 WAUTCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SUDDATH, JENNIFER LYNN
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
SUTTLES, ZACHARY OWEN
3402 CONLNELLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
THOMAS, GARY EDWARD
1112 RIDGETOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROL SUBSTANCES
---
TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER
4619 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
VANN FAWVER, GABRIELLE DIANE
521 COUNTY ROAD 446 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WARREN, DAMON LAMONT
628 W 13TH ST CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
WILLIAMS, TAMI GAYLE
186 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOODS, PORSCHE R
4104 FAGAN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER LYNN
1204 LEE AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
WYATT, TERRI NICOLE
2102 DAYTON BLVD. APT#A RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
|
|BARKER, RUSSELL GLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, LORI ANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|BRAY, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 05/29/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- GAMBLING
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
|
|BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|CASLIN, VICTOR BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|CORN, JAMES WARD CRUTCHFIELD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|CYRUS, JOSEPH STANLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DONALDSON, KELLY ANNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING PROCESS TO MANU
|
|DURBIN, RACHEL ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|FERGUSON, JOANN LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|
|HARRIS, NATHANIEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/07/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HEADRICK, LISA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|HESTER, AUTUMN LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/01/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE A SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|JACKSON, AARON TYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, DEVONTAYE MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
|
|JENKINS, MELVIN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSS. OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|MCCHEE, TYRONE LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
- EVADING ARREST
|
|MILLAWAY, WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, MORGAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSING WITHOUT PRESECRIPTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PICKETT, AHTIANA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
- DOMESTIC VANDALISM
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|POTTER, KARA LYNEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/15/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/23/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|ROBINSON, ALFREDRICK
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 08/22/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- GAMBLING
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
|
|ROGERS, CAMERON LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|SEIDEL, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SHOLTZ, JOE LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|SUDDATH, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|SUTTLES, ZACHARY OWEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, GARY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/19/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROL SUBSTANCES
|
|TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|WARREN, DAMON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
|
|WILLIAMS, TAMI GAYLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/18/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, PORSCHE R
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2016
Charge(s):
|