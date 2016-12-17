 Thursday, December 22, 2016 60.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

1st State Department Authorization In 14 Years Becomes Law

Saturday, December 17, 2016

Senator Bob Corker on Saturday praised the end of a “14-year drought” after President Obama signed the first State Department authorization bill into law since 2002. The legislation (

pdf" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=https://www.congress.gov/114/bills/s1635/BILLS-114s1635eah.pdf&source=gmail&ust=1482068992515000&usg=AFQjCNFmHN7mHvQOec-xxf2fZ6qYEANi-A" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">S.1635) was unanimously approved by the Senate last Saturday after referral from the House of Representatives where lawmakers incorporated provisions from State Department authorization bills for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, which were authored by Senator Corker and Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), ranking member of the committee.

 

“Yesterday, the president signed our State Department authorization bill into law, ending a 14-year drought,” said Senator Corker. “Restoring Congress’ rightful role in the conduct of U.S. engagement overseas has been a top priority of mine as chairman. I thank Senator Cardin for his partnership and appreciate the bipartisan cooperation and contributions of my committee colleagues and our counterparts in the House in renewing this important oversight process on behalf of American taxpayers. Among other provisions, this legislation will enhance the security of our embassies abroad, improve personnel and organizational practices of the State Department, and demand much needed oversight and accountability of U.N. peacekeeping missions to end horrific cases of sexual abuse and exploitation. Going forward, I am hopeful we can build even further on this important progress to ensure State Department funding is used in the most responsible manner to advance American interests.”

 

A summary of S.1635 is available here.


December 23, 2016

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

December 22, 2016

Dalton Police Warn Of Phone Scammers Posing As Utility Company

December 22, 2016

Gail Francis To Join Grohn Campaign


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is again warning residents to beware of phone scammers. The police department has received reports of phone scammers posing as representatives of Dalton Utilities ... (click for more)

Longtime educator, community leader, and mayoral candidate Gail Francis withdrew on Thursday, from the Chattanooga city mayoral race citing her reason to back Councilman Larry Grohn on the March ... (click for more)


Opinion

Standing Behind Our Police Department

This is an open letter to the public, but mostly to the men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department.  Listening to the news media today we are bombarded with large font news headlines of rogue cops who are described as swaggering, swashbuckling outlaws with badges and guns, just looking for an excuse to kill someone.   I was drawn to the headline last week ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judy’s Christmas Wish

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of “drama” in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we’ve seen one another since we didn’t laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor, GPS Biggest Girls Winners At Best Of Preps

The first day of action is in the books for the girls teams at the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Baylor, Tyner, GPS and Red Bank were the winners on Wednesday and advance to Thursday’s semifinals where defending champ Baylor will take on Tyner at 4 and GPS will challenge Red Bank at 7. Baylor beat Central 54-20 in Wednesday’s ... (click for more)

Tyner, Brainerd Among Best Of Preps Boys Winners

There were really no surprises in the boys half of the bracket for the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Thursday’s championship semifinals are set with District 6-AA foes Tyner and Brainerd meeting at 5:30 and McCallie facing Meigs County in the last game of the evening around 8:30. Wednesday’s opening round included one game that ... (click for more)


