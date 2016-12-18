Barry Maddox, 20, Shot On Market Street Early Sunday Morning

Barry Maddox, 20, was shot on Market Street Sunday morning.

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department were called to a local hospital at 3:07 a.m., after Maddox showed up with a gunshot wound.

He is suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg, and was transported to a local hospital via a personal vehicle.

Maddox said he was shot while standing in the 400 block of Market Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium length dreads, and wearing dark colored clothing. Witnesses on the scene and Maddox are cooperating with investigators. Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating all leads in this case.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. Caller(s) can remain anonymous. The investigation is ongoing.



