Officer Suffers Injuries In Struggle With Man After Traffic Stop

Sunday, December 18, 2016

A city police officer suffered injuries in a struggle with a man who at one point took a taser from the officer.

Cederick Lavon Harris, 39, of 1501 Bradt St., was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and theft of property.

The officer said he made a traffic stop on Harris, who refused a command to place his hands on a police car.

Harris then fled, and there was a struggle after a chase.

The report says Harris bit the officer's hand three to four times, breaking a bone in one finger.

Harris continued to "violently fight" causing the officer to use his taser on his back, it was stated.

That did not stop the suspect, who was able to take the taser from the officer.

The officer said at this point he feared that Harris might use the taser on him and then be able to get his gun and kill him.

He said he then struck Harris in the head and face so he was finally subdued.

The incident happened on Dahlia Street.