Shot Fired During Robbery Of Subway On Brainerd Road

Monday, December 19, 2016

A shot was fired during a robbery of the Subway in Brainerd on Sunday night.

A few minutes before 9 p. m., officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a robbery from business/shot fired call at the Subway at 5517 Brainerd Road.

A man carrying a long gun entered the Subway and fired a shot into a microwave.

He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

The black male was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and had a purple backpack.

Witnesses on the scene are cooperating with investigators.

No injuries were reported.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating all leads in the case.