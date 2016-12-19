Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
ANDERSON, ERICA L
4904 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR
4207 MICHIGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ASSID, REBEKAH N
7245 EAST BRAINERD ROAD 137 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
AUSTIN, RYAN BISHOP
2528 ST LUCIE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BALDEH, MUSA MORE
2203 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
1813 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BRODERICK, ERNEST NAHBAH
1510 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE
1206 BELLMEADE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CARONNA, STEPHANIE REBECCA
28093 KRENTEL ROAD LACOMBE, 70445
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN
76 NORTH NICKAJACK FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
6947 TIFFANY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN
4941 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CROSS, JENNIFER MARIE
62 RAVEN LANE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOUGHERTY, JAMMIE RENE
4309 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
FROST, RYAN PRESTON
5923 HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GARNER, BYRON TANTE
603 SAVILS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRIER, DEMETRIA SHAUNESE
1517 MOUTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HAMBY, BRITNEY LEIGH
32 ZACKRY TRACE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS
6496 COLT LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
HARRIS, JAMES RAY
5406 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYS, TYLER M
153 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
HICKS, WESLEY LEBRON
2002 HARDY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JONES, AMBER DARRENA
627 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LOPEZ-MIRANDA, CARLOS EDILBERTO
1813 S WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
3600 CENTRAL AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON
4803 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ODOM, ALEX STANTRELL
2405 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
REVIS, LAUREN ELYSE
811 CARRIAGE PARK DR APT#811 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, SAMANTHA KAY
305 CROSS CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, TERRY JEROME
1502 INDEPENDENCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-PAYMENT)
---
STANSBERRY, SONYA L
7878 LARULTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
THOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED
4302 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
1807 LAKEWOOD AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
VINES, ETHAN L
11237 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WASHINGTON, WESLEY JOEL
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 624 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WILKEY, THOMAS RICHARD
488 BELL HARRISON ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WILLIAMS, JEREMY DALE
434 GLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
YBARRA, STEVEN MATTHEW
15954 NORTH NAEGEL DRIVE SURPRISE, 85374
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
Here are the mug shots:
AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ORTIZ-PEREZ, AMILKAH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|VICENTE, JULIANA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
|
|
|
|
|
|WILSON, ANGEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|