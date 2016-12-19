 Thursday, December 22, 2016 60.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, December 19, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD 
8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
ANDERSON, ERICA L 
4904 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR 
4207 MICHIGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ASSID, REBEKAH N 
7245 EAST BRAINERD ROAD 137 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
AUSTIN, RYAN BISHOP 
2528 ST LUCIE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BALDEH, MUSA MORE 
2203 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 
1813 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BRODERICK, ERNEST NAHBAH 
1510 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE 
1206 BELLMEADE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CARONNA, STEPHANIE REBECCA 
28093 KRENTEL ROAD LACOMBE, 70445 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN 
76 NORTH NICKAJACK FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE 
6947 TIFFANY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN 
4941 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CROSS, JENNIFER MARIE 
62 RAVEN LANE RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOUGHERTY, JAMMIE RENE 
4309 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
FROST, RYAN PRESTON 
5923 HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GARNER, BYRON TANTE 
603 SAVILS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRIER, DEMETRIA SHAUNESE 
1517 MOUTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HAMBY, BRITNEY LEIGH 
32 ZACKRY TRACE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS 
6496 COLT LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
HARRIS, JAMES RAY 
5406 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYS, TYLER M 
153 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
HICKS, WESLEY LEBRON 
2002 HARDY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JONES, AMBER DARRENA 
627 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
LOPEZ-MIRANDA, CARLOS EDILBERTO 
1813 S WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE 
3600 CENTRAL AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON 
4803 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ODOM, ALEX STANTRELL 
2405 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
REVIS, LAUREN ELYSE 
811 CARRIAGE PARK DR APT#811 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, SAMANTHA KAY 
305 CROSS CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SMITH, TERRY JEROME 
1502 INDEPENDENCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-PAYMENT)
---
STANSBERRY, SONYA L 
7878 LARULTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
STONE, BRIAN ALEX 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
THOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED 
4302 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY 
1807 LAKEWOOD AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
VINES, ETHAN L 
11237 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WASHINGTON, WESLEY JOEL 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 624 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WILKEY, THOMAS RICHARD 
488 BELL HARRISON ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WILLIAMS, JEREMY DALE 
434 GLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
YBARRA, STEVEN MATTHEW 
15954 NORTH NAEGEL DRIVE SURPRISE, 85374 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
 hcsheriff.gov/cor/mugview/image.php?ID=341536" height="250" width="200" alt="">
ANDERSON, ERICA L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ASSID, REBEKAH N
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AUSTIN, RYAN BISHOP
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
  • GAMBLING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BRODERICK, ERNEST NAHBAH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
  • GAMBLING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CARONNA, STEPHANIE REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

CROSS, JENNIFER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/18/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGHERTY, JAMMIE RENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/13/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
FROST, RYAN PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/21/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GRIER, DEMETRIA SHAUNESE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAMBY, BRITNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/13/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
HARRIS, JAMES RAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYS, TYLER M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OVER $10,000
HICKS, WESLEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONES, AMBER DARRENA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LOPEZ-MIRANDA, CARLOS EDILBERTO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ODOM, ALEX STANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ORTIZ-PEREZ, AMILKAH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REVIS, LAUREN ELYSE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, TERRY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-PAYMENT)
STANSBERRY, SONYA L
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
VICENTE, JULIANA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VINES, ETHAN L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WASHINGTON, WESLEY JOEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
WILKEY, THOMAS RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLIAMS, JEREMY DALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
WILSON, ANGEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
YBARRA, STEVEN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



