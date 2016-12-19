Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, December 19, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD

8514 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

---

ANDERSON, ERICA L

4904 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR

4207 MICHIGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ASSID, REBEKAH N

7245 EAST BRAINERD ROAD 137 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

AUSTIN, RYAN BISHOP

2528 ST LUCIE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BALDEH, MUSA MORE

2203 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

1813 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BRODERICK, ERNEST NAHBAH

1510 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE

1206 BELLMEADE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

CARONNA, STEPHANIE REBECCA

28093 KRENTEL ROAD LACOMBE, 70445

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN

76 NORTH NICKAJACK FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

6947 TIFFANY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN

4941 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CROSS, JENNIFER MARIE

62 RAVEN LANE RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOUGHERTY, JAMMIE RENE

4309 KEMP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

FROST, RYAN PRESTON

5923 HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GARNER, BYRON TANTE

603 SAVILS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRIER, DEMETRIA SHAUNESE

1517 MOUTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HAMBY, BRITNEY LEIGH

32 ZACKRY TRACE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS

6496 COLT LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

HARRIS, JAMES RAY

5406 HIGH STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAYS, TYLER M

153 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OVER $10,000

---

HICKS, WESLEY LEBRON

2002 HARDY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

JONES, AMBER DARRENA

627 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

LOPEZ-MIRANDA, CARLOS EDILBERTO

1813 S WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE

3600 CENTRAL AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON

4803 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ODOM, ALEX STANTRELL

2405 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

REVIS, LAUREN ELYSE

811 CARRIAGE PARK DR APT#811 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SMITH, SAMANTHA KAY

305 CROSS CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

SMITH, TERRY JEROME

1502 INDEPENDENCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-PAYMENT)

---

STANSBERRY, SONYA L

7878 LARULTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

STONE, BRIAN ALEX

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

---

THOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED

4302 HOWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY

1807 LAKEWOOD AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT ON POLICE

---

VINES, ETHAN L

11237 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WASHINGTON, WESLEY JOEL

510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 624 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

WILKEY, THOMAS RICHARD

488 BELL HARRISON ROAD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

WILLIAMS, JEREMY DALE

434 GLADE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)

---

YBARRA, STEVEN MATTHEW

15954 NORTH NAEGEL DRIVE SURPRISE, 85374

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

Here are the mug shots:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) hcsheriff.gov/cor/mugview/image.php?ID=341536" height="250" width="200" alt=""> ANDERSON, ERICA L

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ANDERSON, MATTHEW LEMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ASSID, REBEKAH N

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AUSTIN, RYAN BISHOP

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BRODERICK, ERNEST NAHBAH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/08/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD

GAMBLING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CARONNA, STEPHANIE REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/30/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

CROSS, JENNIFER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/18/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGHERTY, JAMMIE RENE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/13/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) FROST, RYAN PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/21/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS GRIER, DEMETRIA SHAUNESE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HAMBY, BRITNEY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANKS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/13/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) HARRIS, JAMES RAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/13/1971

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYS, TYLER M

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OVER $10,000 HICKS, WESLEY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONES, AMBER DARRENA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION LOPEZ-MIRANDA, CARLOS EDILBERTO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/18/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW ODOM, ALEX STANTRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ORTIZ-PEREZ, AMILKAH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION REVIS, LAUREN ELYSE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TERRY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-PAYMENT) STANSBERRY, SONYA L

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/11/1974

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THOMPSON, AIESHA RASHEED

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

ASSAULT ON POLICE VICENTE, JULIANA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT