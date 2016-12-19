 Thursday, December 22, 2016 60.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


State Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence For Murders Of Young Knoxville Couple

Monday, December 19, 2016
The Tennessee Supreme Court has affirmed the convictions and sentences of death for Lemaricus Devall Davidson for the murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in Knoxville.

In January 2007, Davidson and others abducted Ms. Christian and Mr. Newsom outside of an apartment complex in north Knoxville. Davidson stole Ms. Christian’s vehicle, forced her and Mr. Newsom into the vehicle, and took them to his house. The victims were robbed, kidnapped, raped, and murdered.

Mr. Newsom’s burned and partially nude body was found the next day beside railroad tracks not far from Davidson’s home. Mr. Newsom had been brutally raped and shot three times. On the third day, Ms. Christian’s vehicle was found down the street from Davidson’s house, and police discovered a bank envelope in the back seat of her vehicle that revealed Davidson’s fingerprint.

The following day, police obtained a search warrant for Davidson’s house and, while searching the house, discovered Ms. Christian’s body stuffed in a garbage can in the kitchen. After being beaten and repeatedly raped, a plastic bag had been tied around Ms. Christian’s head and face, and she suffocated to death. Davidson’s palm prints and fingerprints were found on three of the five garbage bags that contained Ms. Christian’s body. Personal items belonging to Ms. Christian and Mr. Newsom were found in Davidson’s home. After the murders, Davidson gave some of Ms. Christian’s clothing to his girlfriend and had Mr. Newsom’s athletic shoes with him when he was arrested.

In October 2009, a Knox County jury convicted Davidson of multiple counts of first degree felony murder, first degree premeditated murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, facilitation of aggravated rape, and theft of property. The jury imposed two sentences of death for Davidson. In 2015, the Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions and sentences of death.

Upon review by the Supreme Court as required by law, Davidson raised many issues, one of which was the legality of the search of his house based on a faulty affidavit. The Knoxville police officer who prepared the affidavit for the search warrant failed to sign it. Neither the general sessions court judge who issued the search warrant nor the assistant district attorney general noticed the omission.

The Supreme Court held that a signed affidavit is required by statutory and procedural rules. Therefore, the warrant was invalid, and under the exclusionary rule, any evidence found as a result of the execution of the warrant, including Ms. Christian’s body, was not admissible at trial. To avoid this harsh result, the Court adopted a limited good-faith exception to the exclusionary rule for a nonconstitutional violation.

The exclusionary rule is a judicially created rule that suppresses evidence obtained as a result of an improper search. A good-faith exception to that rule would allow the jury to consider the evidence when the officer violated a specific statute or rule but did so in good faith and unintentionally.

The narrow exception adopted by the Court would apply when a law enforcement officer has reasonably and in good faith conducted a search within the scope of a warrant the officer believes to be valid but is later determined to be invalid solely because of a good-faith failure to comply with the affidavit requirement of Tennessee law. Based on the adoption of this rule, the Court held that the items seized during searches of Davidson’s house and DNA samples taken from him were admissible evidence.

The Court also held that Davidson’s statement to law enforcement was admissible and that the trial court did not err in letting the jury view Davidson’s recorded statement in the open courtroom during deliberations. The Court approved the trial court’s decision to allow family members of Ms. Christian and Mr. Newsom to wear buttons during the trial displaying their images. The Court found no error in other rulings of the trial court, including its decision regarding the admissibility of post-death photographs of the victims and testimony from expert witnesses regarding ballistics and fingerprint evidence. 

After reviewing all the evidence, the Court concluded that the evidence supported Davidson’s convictions and sentences of death, the sentences were not arbitrary, the aggravating circumstances supporting the sentences outweighed any mitigating circumstances, and the sentences were not disproportionate to sentences imposed in similar cases

To read the unanimous opinion in State of Tennessee v. Lemaricus Devall Davidson, authored by Justice Sharon G. Lee, visit the opinions section of TNCourts.gov.


December 23, 2016

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

December 22, 2016

Dalton Police Warn Of Phone Scammers Posing As Utility Company

December 22, 2016

Gail Francis To Join Grohn Campaign


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is again warning residents to beware of phone scammers. The police department has received reports of phone scammers posing as representatives of Dalton Utilities ... (click for more)

Longtime educator, community leader, and mayoral candidate Gail Francis withdrew on Thursday, from the Chattanooga city mayoral race citing her reason to back Councilman Larry Grohn on the March ... (click for more)


Breaking News

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1. The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual Zarzour's ... (click for more)

2 Women Shoplift From Kohl's In Dalton

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who shoplifted shoes and merchandise from the Kohl’s department store on Wednesday. The women were recorded by store surveillance. The incident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Three women approached a store employee and stated that they wanted to return an item that had been purchased from ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing Behind Our Police Department

This is an open letter to the public, but mostly to the men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department.  Listening to the news media today we are bombarded with large font news headlines of rogue cops who are described as swaggering, swashbuckling outlaws with badges and guns, just looking for an excuse to kill someone.   I was drawn to the headline last week ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judy’s Christmas Wish

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of “drama” in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we’ve seen one another since we didn’t laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor, GPS Biggest Girls Winners At Best Of Preps

The first day of action is in the books for the girls teams at the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Baylor, Tyner, GPS and Red Bank were the winners on Wednesday and advance to Thursday’s semifinals where defending champ Baylor will take on Tyner at 4 and GPS will challenge Red Bank at 7. Baylor beat Central 54-20 in Wednesday’s ... (click for more)

Tyner, Brainerd Among Best Of Preps Boys Winners

There were really no surprises in the boys half of the bracket for the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Thursday’s championship semifinals are set with District 6-AA foes Tyner and Brainerd meeting at 5:30 and McCallie facing Meigs County in the last game of the evening around 8:30. Wednesday’s opening round included one game that ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors