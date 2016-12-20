William Marcus White Arrested For Armed Robbery At Highway 58 Waffle House On Sunday

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

William Marcus White, 23, was identified as the suspect sought in the armed robbery on Sunday at the Highway 58 Waffle House. A handgun was also recovered from where White was located. He was booked into the Hamilton County jail Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery.



Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded on Sunday at 6 a.m. to a robbery from a business call at the Waffle House at 4343 Highway 58.



The suspect entered the diner, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at cashier and demanded money. The cashier complied by giving the suspect cash from the register. The suspect was last seen running south across Highway 58.



He is described as black or mixed race, with freckled cheeks, 6' tall, medium build, 18-25 years old.





He was wearing a black jacket with fur-like trim around the hood, khaki trousers, gray and black gloves, and black shoes.