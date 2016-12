Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Here are the mug shots:

ABEL, JULIE LOUANNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ALCANTAR, ISAC

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/07/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ALVEY, SHANA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ATILANO, ROBERT R

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION AUSTIN, JOSHUA GLENN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/02/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AVENS, TABITHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/02/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BUTLER, WILLIAM BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CAGLE, FRED JEFFERSON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CARTER, ADAM HARLEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS CHANDLER, PATRICIA MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/03/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY OVER 500 CHIC-GOMEZ, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/26/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERAGE DRINKING DALTON, DAJUANA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA ROACHES) DAULT, CHARLOTTE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) EBERHARDT, CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FUQUA, KENDALE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/06/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HADEN, PAUL LEON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARDEN, JAMES RAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HARRIS, DANIEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/16/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INDECENCY

IMPROPER PARKING

POSSESSION OF WEAPONS IN AREAS INHABITED BY BIG G

HELTON, NATHAN HARDY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 06/09/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

BRAKE LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HESTER, ATROYUS XAVIER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHES, EDWARD III

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/07/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHES, TONJA ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/18/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 1000 KENNEDY, ERIC ADAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LINDSEY, TINA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/13/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) MCCAINE, CHARLESTON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (O/1000) MCPETERS, MELISSA LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/26/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) MEEKS, ETHAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/19/1996

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MILLS, PAUL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/14/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR MUSE, JOHNNY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/05/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY PITSCH-LIMAUGE, TYLER DALY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA) PITTS, VERONICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR POTEAT, RAYMOND LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

SPEEDING RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION

SIMPLE POSSESSION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT ROBERTS, ANTONIO ROMERO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) SUMO, LUKMAN SALIH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/14/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SWEARINGEN, SIERRA SAVNNAH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION THOMPSON, ROZENIA L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2016

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY