Collegedale Commission Meets Monday Evening

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 - by Gail Perry

In October 2015 the Hamilton County Industrial Development Board approved a tax break to McKee Foods Corporation in the form of a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of tax agreement. It is for an expansion of equipment and office space that will increase production capacity leading to increased employment. The city of Collegedale also provided a tax abatement plan to McKee for the same time. At the Collegedale Commission meeting Monday night, Attorney Kurt J. Faires, representing McKee, asked the board of commissioners to move the window for the 10 years of tax breaks back one year. “We were slightly optimistic about the timing,” he said. He asked for and received approval for the change, because construction will not be finished in 2017. The abatement will now begin Jan. 1, 2018 instead Jan. 1, 2017 as in the original agreement. The change will allow the company to take full advantage of the PILOT.

Vice Mayor Tim Johnson asked for clarification concerning reports that Hamilton County will start charging individual municipalities for doing property assessments. City Attorney Sam Elliott said a statute has been in place in Tennessee for the past 18-20 years that would allow the charges. He said when Marty Haynes was elected as tax assessor he was advised of the law that had not been enforced by his predecessor. Hamilton County does a reassessment every four years. There are also re-evaluations at various times between those four-year terms, for example, when property is bought and sold, and Mr. Haynes wants to charge the cities for those, too. The small city coalition is opposed to the new charges, said Mr. Elliott.

Michelle Toro, assistant city manager, gave the financial report for the month of November, in the absence of City Manager Ted Rogers. At 41 percent through the fiscal year, the city has received 34 percent of expected revenues and 67 percent of expected expenditures have been made. She said that appears a little “up-side-down” because the city will receive a million dollars in January from property taxes and because of the $1.5 million the city spent to jump-start the building at Collegedale Commons.

Ms. Toro announced that the regularly-scheduled commission meeting scheduled for Jan. 2 has been cancelled. 


December 23, 2016

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

December 22, 2016

Dalton Police Warn Of Phone Scammers Posing As Utility Company

December 22, 2016

Gail Francis To Join Grohn Campaign


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is again warning residents to beware of phone scammers. The police department has received reports of phone scammers posing as representatives of Dalton Utilities ... (click for more)

Longtime educator, community leader, and mayoral candidate Gail Francis withdrew on Thursday, from the Chattanooga city mayoral race citing her reason to back Councilman Larry Grohn on the March ... (click for more)


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1. The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual Zarzour's ... (click for more)

2 Women Shoplift From Kohl's In Dalton

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who shoplifted shoes and merchandise from the Kohl’s department store on Wednesday. The women were recorded by store surveillance. The incident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Three women approached a store employee and stated that they wanted to return an item that had been purchased from ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing Behind Our Police Department

This is an open letter to the public, but mostly to the men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department.  Listening to the news media today we are bombarded with large font news headlines of rogue cops who are described as swaggering, swashbuckling outlaws with badges and guns, just looking for an excuse to kill someone.   I was drawn to the headline last week ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judy’s Christmas Wish

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of “drama” in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we’ve seen one another since we didn’t laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor, GPS Biggest Girls Winners At Best Of Preps

The first day of action is in the books for the girls teams at the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Baylor, Tyner, GPS and Red Bank were the winners on Wednesday and advance to Thursday’s semifinals where defending champ Baylor will take on Tyner at 4 and GPS will challenge Red Bank at 7. Baylor beat Central 54-20 in Wednesday’s ... (click for more)

Tyner, Brainerd Among Best Of Preps Boys Winners

There were really no surprises in the boys half of the bracket for the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Thursday’s championship semifinals are set with District 6-AA foes Tyner and Brainerd meeting at 5:30 and McCallie facing Meigs County in the last game of the evening around 8:30. Wednesday’s opening round included one game that ... (click for more)


