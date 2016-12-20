Councilman Anderson Asks Tripling Of Early Voting Sites; City Attorney To Check With Election Officials On Feasibility

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

City Councilman Chris Anderson is asking that early voting sites be tripled - both in the upcoming city election and in future elections in Hamilton County.

Councilman Anderson is proposing that instead of three early voting sites that the city have nine. The additional sites would be the Chattanooga Public Library – downtown branch, the John A. Patten Center in Lookout Valley, the South Chattanooga YFD Center, the Glenwood YFD Center, Heritage House at Jenkins Road and East Brainerd Road, and Washington Hills YFD Center off Highway 58.

Kerry Steelman, election administrator, said earlier that the cost to the city for each early voting site would be $15,000.

After a Tuesday afternoon discussion by the City Council, City Attorney Wade Hinton said he would check with election officials on the feasibility of adding the multiple sites.

The City Council next meets on Jan. 3 and the Election Commission the following day.

Early voting for the city election will be Feb.15 to March 2. Election day is March 7.

Councilman Larry Grohn, who is running for mayor, questioned whether there was time to set up all the sites.

Chairman Moses Freeman, saying he was "playing the devil's advocate," said there might not be additional voter turnout if the new sites are not well advertised.

"There would be tremendous cost and the results may not be there," he said.

However, Councilman Ken Smith said, "I totally agree." He said some citizens do not have good access to the traditional early voting sites.

Councilman Carol Berz said, "I love the idea."





The City Council earlier discussed having four sites, then that was trimmed back to the traditional three - the election office off Amnicola Highway, Northgate Mall and the Brainerd Recreation Center.





Councilman Anderson said the measure should help spur more voter participation, which he said has dropped to unacceptable low levels.





The idea was to be discussed at a meeting of the City Council on Tuesday afternoon.





Councilman Anderson sent this letter to fellow council members:



