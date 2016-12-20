Murfreesboro Man Charged With Bedford County Homicide

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Murfreesboro man in connection with a homicide earlier this month in the Shelbyville area.

At the request of 17th District Attorney General Rob Carter, TBI agents joined authorities in Bedford County in investigating the circumstances leading to the Dec. 2 death of Timothy Perkins in his home on Highway 231 North. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Jeremy Fleming, 27, as the individual responsible for the crime.



On Dec. 7, authorities arrested Fleming in Florida on an unrelated charge. On Monday evening, after waiving extradition to Tennessee, an agent served Fleming with a warrant charging him with one count of criminal homicide. Fleming was being held at the Bedford County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.

