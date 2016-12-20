Catoosa County Arrest Report For Dec. 9-15

This is an open letter to the public, but mostly to the men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department. Listening to the news media today we are bombarded with large font news headlines of rogue cops who are described as swaggering, swashbuckling outlaws with badges and guns, just looking for an excuse to kill someone. I was drawn to the headline last week ... (click for more)

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of “drama” in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we’ve seen one another since we didn’t laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about ... (click for more)