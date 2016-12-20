 Thursday, December 22, 2016 60.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Senator Kelsey Announces New Plan To Help Struggling Cities Gain More Revenue

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

At the annual Shelby County Delegation meeting Tuesday, State Senator Brian Kelsey announced his new plan to help struggling cities gain more revenue. In January, Senator Kelsey plans on proposing legislation to help cities and city property taxpayers. 

“Our cities are struggling financially," said Senator Kelsey.  "The state has a surplus. The state should help our cities keep our property taxes low.”  

The senator’s plan involves shifting a half cent of sales tax revenue from the state to cities, a move that will generate over $500 million in new revenue for cities, with at least $50 million going to Memphis. The plan is a benefit to both the state and cities, since the money for the revenue redirection will be coming from the state’s over-collection, which totaled $900 million last year. This surplus means that the money could be put to use for cities with no new state taxes and no cuts to state services.

Senator Kelsey’s proposal was well received at the delegation meeting, garnering support from both Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mark Mayor Luttrell.


Opinion

Standing Behind Our Police Department

This is an open letter to the public, but mostly to the men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department.  Listening to the news media today we are bombarded with large font news headlines of rogue cops who are described as swaggering, swashbuckling outlaws with badges and guns, just looking for an excuse to kill someone.   I was drawn to the headline last week ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judy’s Christmas Wish

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of “drama” in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we’ve seen one another since we didn’t laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor, GPS Biggest Girls Winners At Best Of Preps

The first day of action is in the books for the girls teams at the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Baylor, Tyner, GPS and Red Bank were the winners on Wednesday and advance to Thursday’s semifinals where defending champ Baylor will take on Tyner at 4 and GPS will challenge Red Bank at 7. Baylor beat Central 54-20 in Wednesday’s ... (click for more)

Tyner, Brainerd Among Best Of Preps Boys Winners

There were really no surprises in the boys half of the bracket for the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Thursday’s championship semifinals are set with District 6-AA foes Tyner and Brainerd meeting at 5:30 and McCallie facing Meigs County in the last game of the evening around 8:30. Wednesday’s opening round included one game that ... (click for more)


