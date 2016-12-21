Police Blotter: Near-Naked Man Confronted In Downtown Building

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Police got a call that there was a black male in a downtown building who was naked from the waist down. A store official said he encountered the man near the front doors and saw the man in the process of putting on boxer shorts.

The man took off running with his pants under his arms.

The store official had a file of photos of persons that had been previously banned from the property and selected the photo of Marcell McKinney as the near-naked man.

Police said McKinney has a history of lewd acts in the downtown area. Police searched the area but did not locate McKinney.

* * *

An employee at Rue 21 at Hamilton Place Mall said two black females came in the store and selected merchandise. They then left without paying.

One of the females was wearing a black cardigan with a coral pattern. The two girls left in a gold SUV with a drive out tag.

Total amount taken was around $600.

* * *

A Standifer Gap Road resident reported that he woke up to his dog barking and his security light coming on. He saw a man in a camo jacket trying to get into his truck.

Nothing was apparently taken. Police did not locate anyone on foot in the area.

* * *

A Gadd Road resident said his motorcycle the was stolen in November and how a female began communicating with him over Facebook about how she had stolen the bike.

The man showed an officer the conversation where a female by the name of Emily Baggett was mocking him over Facebook Messenger about how she had stolen his motorcycle and nothing was ever going to be done about it.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart on Highway 153. A loss prevention officer at the store said he observed Mallarie Morrow take clothing worth $44.26, from the display shelf and hide the items on her person.

He said she then tried to leave the store without paying for the merchandise.

She was given a citation in lieu of arrest for theft under $500 and released.

* * *

While working an extra job at Belks at Hamilton Place an officer was notified of a snatch and grab at Kay Jewelers.

An employee said a light-skinned black male asked to see several rings at one time which she would not show. Upon showing one ring the subject took it and ran through the department store.\

He was described as in his mid-50's, 6'1 ,225 pounds, wearing dark jeans and a long-sleeve blue and white button shirt with vertical stripes.

* * *

There was a shoplifting call at the Home Depot on Northpoint Boulevard.

A loss prevention officer said both Erica V. King and Kiesha Miller were observed selecting the listed merchandise and concealing it in a large purse. Both then passed all points of sale and left the store w/o paying for the merchandise.

They were then detained and charged with theft under $500. The merchandise was recovered. It was valued at $367.97.

* * *

Officers responded to 1816 Gunbarrel Road (Target) to a shoplifter. Upon arrival, Officers spoke to an employee who said he observed a white male grab a jacket and put it on.

He said the man also put on gloves and other merchandise. He said as the malnwas walking out of the store without paying for the items he confronted him. He said he was able to get the jacket off, but unable to get the rest of the merchandise.

He said the male ran towards Golden Corral and got into a yellow vehicle. The suspect is a white male, brown hair, wearing blue jeans and white shoes.

The items stolen were an estimated $110.