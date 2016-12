Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:

ALLGOOD, ROSHANNA MONIQUE

2207 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

---

ANDERSON, QUINTESSA SHAVON

4029 GRAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN

6309 POTTS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE

4912 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER 500

---

BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---BYRD, WILLIE LEE106 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---CRUTCHER, JOSEPH ANTOINE4702 ARROWHEAD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500---CUNNINGHAM, KANESHA L6752 HARBOUR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DICKEY, JOE W15 WATERMILL ROAD FLINTVILLE, 37335Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---DOWNS, TINA DIANNE404 SUMMERVILLE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---DREW, LUREYA2300 WISDOM ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ARSON---ESTRADA, KEVIN MATTHEW3160 CHATATA VALLEY RD CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN---FAIRCHILD, JONATHAN GRAHAM26 MABRY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARREST---FOWLER, SEAN DUVEAU312 MCBRIEN RD, APT. 5110 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR (BURGLARY)---GAINES, ERIC LEE2803 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESSPASS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICITATION TO COMMIT RETVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---GRAY, AUSTIN CODY3530 NEW HOME LOOP DR TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---HACKER, DAVID SHANE1231 HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONIOUS)---HALE, MELISSA JOY5995 DRY VALLEY LN MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $500---HAMMONDS, ROMA LOUISE2800 S.HAWTHRONE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS10671 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JENKINS, JAMES CODY4124 PITTMAN LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER LOVELL320 EAST STREET CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE3466 BLAIR RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KNOX, SARAH31 FLAMANGO LN ROSSIVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LEFFEW, THOMAS RHOMELSS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER226 HEADLYN DRIVE HIXSON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---LUTSKO, ALEC JASON992 MANNASSAS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MALONE, JUSTIN COREY16 WOODARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER 1000---MANUS, MARTY EUGENE6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD. HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATON ( VANDALISM MALICIOUS MISCHI---MCALLISTER, JAMES CLARENCE60 FLIGHT LANE RINDGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCCALLISTER, MICHAEL EDWARDHOMLESS ,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MCKIBBEN, ERICA MICHELE5435 WINNESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MURPHY, BRIAN SCOTT315 HIGHPOINT DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NORWOOD, WESLEY DEMETRIS1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN1528 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARKS, APRIL915 ALTAMONT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT W/WEAPONAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---RICHARD, AMEAR DAJUNA2120 W. SHEPHARD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (REVOCATION OF PROBATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REVOCATION OF PROBATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REVOCATION OF PROBATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REVOCATION OF PROBATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST (REVOCATION---ROBERTS, DONALD DEWAYNE181 CROSS STEET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( MANUACTURE DELIVERY SALE---SCAIFE, ADRIENNE BEATRICE2800 S HAWTHRONE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULT---SHAFFER, JAMES RICHARD1501 BOYSCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEWART, SCOTT ERIC3618 CHEROKEE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---TANNER, LARRY ALLEN10301 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)---WELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE4429 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER---WEST, RICHARD WADEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC---WHITE, WILLIAM MARCUS2300 WILSON ST APT 2 N CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---WILLIAMS, WENDY MICHELLE2140 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ALLGOOD, ROSHANNA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2016

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS ANDERSON, QUINTESSA SHAVON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/16/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 500 BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CRUTCHER, JOSEPH ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500 CUNNINGHAM, KANESHA L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DREW, LUREYA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2016

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ARSON ESTRADA, KEVIN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN FAIRCHILD, JONATHAN GRAHAM

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/19/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2016

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST