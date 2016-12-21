County Schools Mark One Month Anniversary Of Tragic Woodmore Bus Crash

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

County school officials issued this statement on the one-month anniversary of the tragic Woodmore elementary school bus crash that claimed the lives of six children:

"Today marks a somber occasion in Hamilton County. One month ago today, many of us experienced what may well be the most difficult time in our lives.

"We are pleased to report all of our precious Woodmore students have been released from Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, however many of our students continue to be a long way from a full recovery with months of physical therapy and follow up appointments still to come.

"It has been said already, but we want to thank the first responders, the EMTs, Fire, Sheriff and Police personnel as well as all the physicians, nurses and staff at Erlanger for their support that day. We will never forget your heroism on that fateful day.

"We also want to thank everyone who reached out to comfort our Woodmore Elementary School family. We continue to be overwhelmed by the tremendous outpouring of support that helped us get through this crisis."

Hamilton County Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly said that terrible day one month ago was the most difficult 24 hours of his life. “I will never forget being at the hospital that evening, trying to comfort and console families who just lost a precious child,” Dr. Kelly said. “That is something I hope no one ever has to experience again.”

"The Woodmore school family will begin to heal, because of the strength and compassion of Principal Brenda Adamson-Cothran and Assistant Principal Talley Caldwell. We at HCDE ask for continued thoughts and prayers for these two amazing leaders, and the entire staff at Woodmore."