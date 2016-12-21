Rock City Interested In Operating Mountain Cove Farms

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Rock City is interested in managing Mountain Cove Farms in Walker County, Ga., members of the Walker County Development Authority were told on Wednesday morning.

Robert Wardlaw, chairman, said he received an email from Bill Chapin, Rock City owner, in which he said the Lookout Mountain attraction "could be a great partner" with the county in managing "such an outstanding asset to our region."

Susan Harris, Rock City president and chief operating officer, was at the meeting and spoke briefly.

Outgoing Walker County Commissioner Bebe Heiskell said Mr. Chapin in 2012 offered to buy Mountain Cove Farms from the county. "I was thrilled," she said.

However, she said the Rock City Board did not approve the deal.

Commissioner Heiskell said, "I'd love to see Rock City get this."

She said she had welcomed a proposal that is before the board for lease of the farm because it would relieve the county of a money-losing proposition.

But she said putting it out for bids was even a better idea.

The authority decided to put out a Request for Proposals to get a number of different options for use of the scenic tract at the confluence of Lookout and Pigeon mountains.

A proposal already on the table by Lea Kapherr asks for a term of $2,000 per month and a five-year contract with nine options to extend.

Ms. Kapherr said she envisions the cove's use as a wedding venue, cabin rentals, a county fair, an RV park, a garden, a 30-acre Christmas tree farm, a horse riding and show venue and disc golf.

She said her The Cove Resorts would make $150,000 in initial improvements and another $150,000 to $250,000 in improvements within five years. She said maintenance costs would be around $17,500 per month.

Initial costs would include planting trees in the RV park and planting and fertilizing the fields.

The proposals could be submitted through the end of February.

Commissioner Heiskell said she was not ready on a second item on the agenda - the Hinkle Fire Station.

The brand-new building has never been used.

she said she was still collecting information on it.