End Modern Slavery Initiative Awaiting President's Signature

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
The National Defense Authorization Act of 2017, which includes legislation authorizing the End Modern Slavery Initiative, passed the Senate on Nov. 8, and awaits the president’s signature. Senator Bob Corker spearheaded the bipartisan initiative, along with his colleague Senator Robert Menendez (D-N.J.). The initiative will help establish a powerful effort in concert with the private sector and foreign governments to eliminate modern slavery and human trafficking around the globe. Passage drew broad support from advocates, stakeholders, experts and members of Congress:
 
· “We’re so grateful to Senator Corker and his team for their tireless efforts to see the #EndSlaveryAct pass! This is a monumental step towards FREEDOM for the millions of men, women and children trapped in slavery around the world.
We believe slavery can end in our lifetime…together we can END IT! #ENDITMOVEMENT” – The END IT Movement

· “The passage of this bill is a game-changer in the fight to end the scourge of modern day slavery, and provides a tremendous opportunity to level the playing field as we seek to free the millions of men, women and children who daily suffer at the hand of a violent oppressor. IJM commends Senator Corker and the full Congress for establishing U.S. leadership in fighting this unthinkable crime against our fellow man.” – Tim Gehring, policy director, International Justice Mission
 
· “We are thrilled Congress passed this bipartisan legislation to provide critical resources to the underfunded fight against human trafficking. By authorizing these additional funds, the United States is sending a strong message to other governments to step up their own efforts. Too often, severe gaps in services and a lack of governmental commitment to seriously address these crimes let trafficking networks operate unimpeded across the globe. By leveraging these new funds, we can better dismantle trafficking networks and help survivors rebuild their lives. We applaud the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for their commitment to the fight against modern slavery and, in particular, Senator Corker for championing this legislation.” – Keeli Sorensen, director of government relations and public policy, Polaris

· “The U.S. Government has a long history of funding domestic and international programs that combat modern slavery. The authorization of the End Modern Slavery Initiative is a significant step forward to eradicating this heinous crime.” – Melysa Sperber, director, Alliance to End Slavery and Trafficking (ATEST)
 
· “The expansiveness of this law will enable nations and global organizations address the enslavement of millions of people throughout the world. This law will make a very real impact in achieving our vision of a world free from slavery.” – Dave Rogers, U.S. program director, Hope for Justice

· “Ending modern slavery worldwide will require a multi-sector approach involving cooperation between government, law enforcement, and business. Additional resources to combat human trafficking are critical, and we thank Senator Corker for his leadership in including this important provision in the NDAA.” – Annick Febrey, senior associate, Human Rights First

· “Great example of @SenBobCorker's bold leadership in the fight to #endit modern day slavery! Proud he is a Tennessean! #ItHasToStop” – Margie Quin, assistant special agent, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

· “Modern-day slavery in all its forms must be stopped & the #EndSlaveryAct is an important step. Now heads to @POTUS! @SenBobCorker @Rotary” – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.)

· “Great news: the bipartisan #EndSlaveryAct I cosponsored to fight modern slavery & human trafficking will soon be law” – U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

· “The #EndSlaveryAct has been passed and it's a huge deal in the fight to end modern day slavery!” – International Justice Mission

· “#EndSlaveryAct passed Congress today! We are so grateful for the leadership of @SenBobCorker in this fight. Thank you, Senator Corker.” – Freedom Commons, International Justice Mission

· “Today is a historic day. #EndSlaveryAct has passed Congress + will become law: bit.ly/EMSIpasses. Grateful for tireless advocates!” – Nate King, field organizer, International Justice Mission

· “Big news from DC - US Senate passed the End Modern Slavery Initiative Act! #endslaveryact” – Nick Grono, CEO, The Freedom Fund

· “FTS thanks @SenBobCorker, sponsor of End Modern Slavery Initiative, and key cosponsors like @SenatorMenendez & @SenJohnMcCain. #endslavery” – Free the Slaves

Learn more about the End Modern Slavery Initiative here.

December 23, 2016

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

December 22, 2016

Dalton Police Warn Of Phone Scammers Posing As Utility Company

December 22, 2016

Gail Francis To Join Grohn Campaign


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is again warning residents to beware of phone scammers. The police department has received reports of phone scammers posing as representatives of Dalton Utilities ... (click for more)

Longtime educator, community leader, and mayoral candidate Gail Francis withdrew on Thursday, from the Chattanooga city mayoral race citing her reason to back Councilman Larry Grohn on the March ... (click for more)


Standing Behind Our Police Department

This is an open letter to the public, but mostly to the men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department.  Listening to the news media today we are bombarded with large font news headlines of rogue cops who are described as swaggering, swashbuckling outlaws with badges and guns, just looking for an excuse to kill someone.   I was drawn to the headline last week ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judy’s Christmas Wish

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of “drama” in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we’ve seen one another since we didn’t laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about ... (click for more)

Baylor, GPS Biggest Girls Winners At Best Of Preps

The first day of action is in the books for the girls teams at the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Baylor, Tyner, GPS and Red Bank were the winners on Wednesday and advance to Thursday’s semifinals where defending champ Baylor will take on Tyner at 4 and GPS will challenge Red Bank at 7. Baylor beat Central 54-20 in Wednesday’s ... (click for more)

Tyner, Brainerd Among Best Of Preps Boys Winners

There were really no surprises in the boys half of the bracket for the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Thursday’s championship semifinals are set with District 6-AA foes Tyner and Brainerd meeting at 5:30 and McCallie facing Meigs County in the last game of the evening around 8:30. Wednesday’s opening round included one game that ... (click for more)


