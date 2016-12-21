Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Dec. 16-21:

12-16-16

Charles Michael Brandon, 27, of 16 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville arrested for theft by receiving property stolen in another state.



12-17-16

Magan Nicole Brumlow, 26, of 182 McOtis Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to yield while entering highway.



Jeffery Charles Melton, 54, of 1046 Blanton Drive, Chattanooga arrested for possession of schedule II narcotic.





Randall Lee Long, 58, of 307 Davis Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to obey traffic control device and no insurance.12-18-16Kristopher Khari Hutchins, 20, of 1329 Gadd Road, Hixson arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, too fast for conditions and window tint.Andrea Idanaissa Wells, 20, of 502 Tunnel Blvd, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and headlight requirement.12-19-16Maranda Lauren Alexander, 23, of 733 ½ West James Street, Rossville arrested on charges of affixing tag to misrepresent, driving without valid license, no insurance, operation of unregistered vehicle and window tint.Consuela Denise Rollins-Ramsey, 44, of 3606 Central Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of criminal trespass, failure to appear, theft by shoplifting, violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and drugs not in original container.Christopher Shaun Smith, 31, of 4704 Metro Park Lane, Hixson arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked, headlights required, littering, possession of marijuana and window tint.Acea James Timmons, 26, of 191 Old Horton Road, Cleveland arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked.John David Howell Grooms, 26, of 138 Backdraft Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.12-20-16Kobeai Raashard Ford, 20, of 1005 Bennington Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding.Chuck Lee Lynn, 42, of 131 Taylor Drive, McDonald, TN arrested on charges of failure to yield when entering a roadway, driving while license suspended, no insurance and suspended registration.Timothy Dwight Stoker, 50, of 313 Mountain View Circle, Flintstone arrested for drinking and disorderly conduct.Speeding……….11Entering or crossing roadway……….2Driving on roadways laned for traffic………..2Driving while license suspended or revoked………10Reckless driving……….1Following too closely……….5Window tint violations……….3Headlight requirements……….2Tail light requirement……….1Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers………..1License to be carried and exhibited on demand………….1Dumping, disposing, etc. litter on private or public property……….1Safety belt violations…………2Suspended registration……….1Proof of insurance required……….3Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..1Operation of vehicle without current plate……….5Vehicle turning left……….1Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….1Failure to obey traffic control device……….4