Dalton Police Department Investigating Recent Graffiti Tagging

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a recent rash of graffiti “tagging” on buildings in the East Dalton area. Investigators are asking for information from the public regarding what the tags might mean and who is responsible for the vandalism.

The tags have shown up in recent weeks on old storefronts and building walls in the area of Fifth Avenue and Long Street. Investigators believe the tags are intended to be artistic in nature. Investigators with the police department’s gang unit don’t believe the tags are gang related because they lack common symbols or expressions usually found in gang graffiti. The new tags all appear to be similar to each other and feature bubble-type lettering. Pictures of the graffiti tags are included with this release.



Anyone with information about these tags or the person or persons responsible is asked to contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706 278-9085, dial 9, and enter extension 165.

