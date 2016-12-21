 Thursday, December 22, 2016 60.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Dalton Police Department Investigating Recent Graffiti Tagging

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a recent rash of graffiti “tagging” on buildings in the East Dalton area. Investigators are asking for information from the public regarding what the tags might mean and who is responsible for the vandalism.

The tags have shown up in recent weeks on old storefronts and building walls in the area of Fifth Avenue and Long Street. Investigators believe the tags are intended to be artistic in nature. Investigators with the police department’s gang unit don’t believe the tags are gang related because they lack common symbols or expressions usually found in gang graffiti. The new tags all appear to be similar to each other and feature bubble-type lettering. Pictures of the graffiti tags are included with this release.

Anyone with information about these tags or the person or persons responsible is asked to contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706 278-9085, dial 9, and enter extension 165.


New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

2 Women Shoplift From Kohl's In Dalton

Dalton Police Warn Of Phone Scammers Posing As Utility Company


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who shoplifted shoes and merchandise from the Kohl’s department store on Wednesday. The women were recorded ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is again warning residents to beware of phone scammers. The police department has received reports of phone scammers posing as representatives of Dalton Utilities ... (click for more)


New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1. The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual Zarzour's ... (click for more)

2 Women Shoplift From Kohl's In Dalton

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who shoplifted shoes and merchandise from the Kohl’s department store on Wednesday. The women were recorded by store surveillance. The incident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Three women approached a store employee and stated that they wanted to return an item that had been purchased from ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing Behind Our Police Department

This is an open letter to the public, but mostly to the men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department.  Listening to the news media today we are bombarded with large font news headlines of rogue cops who are described as swaggering, swashbuckling outlaws with badges and guns, just looking for an excuse to kill someone.   I was drawn to the headline last week ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judy’s Christmas Wish

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of “drama” in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we’ve seen one another since we didn’t laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor, GPS Biggest Girls Winners At Best Of Preps

The first day of action is in the books for the girls teams at the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Baylor, Tyner, GPS and Red Bank were the winners on Wednesday and advance to Thursday’s semifinals where defending champ Baylor will take on Tyner at 4 and GPS will challenge Red Bank at 7. Baylor beat Central 54-20 in Wednesday’s ... (click for more)

Tyner, Brainerd Among Best Of Preps Boys Winners

There were really no surprises in the boys half of the bracket for the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Thursday’s championship semifinals are set with District 6-AA foes Tyner and Brainerd meeting at 5:30 and McCallie facing Meigs County in the last game of the evening around 8:30. Wednesday’s opening round included one game that ... (click for more)


