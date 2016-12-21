Harris Says Governor's Cabinet Doesn't Reflect State's Diversity

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The resignation of Raquel Hatter as commissioner of human services leaves Governor Haslam's 29-member cabinet with only one commissioner who is not white and none who are African American.

Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris said that the governor should use the vacancy to show Tennesseans he is committed to diversity.

"Raquel Hatter ran nationally recognized programs to combat poverty in Tennessee, creating new partnerships to aid hungry families and promote fatherhood," Senator Harris said. "We are all grateful for her service to Tennessee."

"The cabinet plays an important role, advising the governor on a range of issues, each member with his or her area of expertise," Senator Harris said. "That expertise should also include a diversity of viewpoints that accurately reflect the diversity of our state. I know that Governor Haslam wants his cabinet to be reflective of Tennessee, and I am hopeful that he will consider diversity among a set of factors to decide who will join his cabinet going forward."