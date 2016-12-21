 Thursday, December 22, 2016 60.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


New Woodmore Bus Crash Lawsuit Names County Schools, Transportation Director; Seeks To Be Class Action For All Victims

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A new federal suit in the tragic Woodmore Elementary School bus crash names the Hamilton County Schools and transportation director Ben Coulter as defendants.

The suit was filed by Chattanooga attorney Ronnie Berke, who represents two families. It seems to be a class action lawsuit in behalf of all victims. It is also filed by the firm of Murphy, Falcon and Murphy of Baltimore.

Six children died in the Nov. 21 crash on Talley Road in Brainerd.

The suit also names bus driver Johnthony Walker and his employer, Durham School Services.

The lawsuit says, "This horror was foreseeable, predictable and preventable."

It was noted that the county schools had received a number of complaints about the bus driver, who has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide and is slated to have a sixth count added..

The complaint "alleges that the defendants had actual prior knowledge that the bus driver was hurting the children by slamming on the brakes, driving recklessly, and intentionally swerving the bus to throw the children from their seats in order to discipline the children.

" The complaint further alleges that the defendants ignored the bus driver’s requests for assistance, even directing him to stop referring so many students to the principal’s office even though the defendants knew of the driver’s conduct. They also ignored the repeated complaints of the children on the bus, their parents and other school officials.

"In addition to acting with callous and deliberate indifference to the repeated acts of the bus driver prior to the crash, the complaint alleges that the cefendants created a dangerous situation by endorsing the driver’s method of discipline and affirmatively ordering the children onto the bus each day, thereby failing to protect them from the danger.

"The complaint is the first lawsuit stemming from the tragedy that seeks to hold both the bus company and the school district accountable for their roles in the crash.

"An advantage to the federal court filing, in which Constitutional violations are asserted, is that the plaintiffs are not subject to Tennessee’s monetary limits on liability for government bodies or Tennessee’s monetary limits on liability for damages. In addition, the complaint seeks punitive damages against both the bus company and the transportation supervisor for their roles in the crash. The complaint also requests that the matter be certified as a class action in order to ensure that each victim receives the full measure of damages permitted under the law, and to ensure an orderly procedure by which to handle these claims, as opposed to pursuing multiple separate actions. This procedure will also significantly decrease the cost of each plaintiff’s suit. A copy of the complaint is attached."


December 23, 2016

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

December 22, 2016

Dalton Police Warn Of Phone Scammers Posing As Utility Company

December 22, 2016

Gail Francis To Join Grohn Campaign


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is again warning residents to beware of phone scammers. The police department has received reports of phone scammers posing as representatives of Dalton Utilities ... (click for more)

Longtime educator, community leader, and mayoral candidate Gail Francis withdrew on Thursday, from the Chattanooga city mayoral race citing her reason to back Councilman Larry Grohn on the March ... (click for more)


Breaking News

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1. The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual Zarzour's ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Warn Of Phone Scammers Posing As Utility Company

The Dalton Police Department is again warning residents to beware of phone scammers. The police department has received reports of phone scammers posing as representatives of Dalton Utilities in recent days. In an unusual twist on usual phone scams of this type, in at least two of the cases, the phone scammer instructed the potential victim to meet in person at a location in Dalton ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing Behind Our Police Department

This is an open letter to the public, but mostly to the men and women of the Chattanooga Police Department.  Listening to the news media today we are bombarded with large font news headlines of rogue cops who are described as swaggering, swashbuckling outlaws with badges and guns, just looking for an excuse to kill someone.   I was drawn to the headline last week ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judy’s Christmas Wish

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of “drama” in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we’ve seen one another since we didn’t laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor, GPS Biggest Girls Winners At Best Of Preps

The first day of action is in the books for the girls teams at the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Baylor, Tyner, GPS and Red Bank were the winners on Wednesday and advance to Thursday’s semifinals where defending champ Baylor will take on Tyner at 4 and GPS will challenge Red Bank at 7. Baylor beat Central 54-20 in Wednesday’s ... (click for more)

Tyner, Brainerd Among Best Of Preps Boys Winners

There were really no surprises in the boys half of the bracket for the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Thursday’s championship semifinals are set with District 6-AA foes Tyner and Brainerd meeting at 5:30 and McCallie facing Meigs County in the last game of the evening around 8:30. Wednesday’s opening round included one game that ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors