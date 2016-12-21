Police Arrest Pair Suspected In Local Robberies After Chase From Hamilton Place

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Police arrested two men Wednesday morning who are suspects in a series of local robberies.

They were taken into custody after a pursuit that began at Hamilton Place Mall, where officers were conducting surveillance.

Charged were Justin Thurman, 27, and Tamarcus Jordan, 24.

Police said, "Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department organized and executed an undercover operation today in order to combat the uptick of robberies during the holiday season. "

Police were conducting surveillance of Hamilton Place area businesses due to recent robberies in the area. The officers utilized undercover techniques and tactics during the operation.

Around 9:50 a.m., officers observed a gray Jeep Patriot follow a female who was leaving a local business in her vehicle.

Officers followed the vehicles to the potential victim's destination.

A marked patrol unit tried to stop the suspect's vehicle. However, the suspects fled and led police on a vehicle pursuit.

Chattanooga Police and Hamilton County Sheriff officers were involved in the pursuit.

Eventually the suspects fled the vehicle on foot and police were able to take both of them into custody within a short period of time.

Police were able to seize drugs from both the suspects (methamphetamine and marijuana).

Jordan was taken into custody a short distance from his vehicle.

Thurman was taken into custody with the assistance of a K9 officer. The suspect was found hiding in a dumpster.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau will be attempting to link these suspects to recent robberies in the area.

Charges include evading arrest and drug possession at this time. Other charges are pending a full investigation.