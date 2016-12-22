Director Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Takes Position In California

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Michael Henshaw, director of the Chattanooga, Nashville and Knoxville National Cemeteries, has accepted a position as director of the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Ca.

He released the following letter:

All,



I have accepted a position as Director of Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California with an effective date of 25 December, 2016. Although my assignment as Director of Chattanooga, Nashville and Knoxville National Cemeteries was much shorter than expected, I believe that we together made numerous improvements in the areas of public outreach, operational and administrative matters, and in improving the overall Veteran’s experience. Caring for our Veterans and their families during their greatest time of need is a duty that I take very seriously and will continue to do while in NCA’s Pacific District.

Please stay in touch and continue to assist with maintaining these cemeteries as National Shrines and in a manner befitting the service and sacrifice of the Veterans and family members interred therein, and with communicating the rich histories of these historic places and ensuring public accessibility while maintaining the solemnness and dignity of these hallowed grounds.

I thank you all for your support and friendship during my assignment and offer my best wishes for a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to each of you.

Regards,

Michael H. Henshaw

Director,

Chattanooga, Nashville and

Knoxville National Cemeteries