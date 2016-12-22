 Thursday, December 22, 2016 54.7°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Dalton Police Warn Of Phone Scammers Posing As Utility Company

Thursday, December 22, 2016

The Dalton Police Department is again warning residents to beware of phone scammers. The police department has received reports of phone scammers posing as representatives of Dalton Utilities in recent days. In an unusual twist on usual phone scams of this type, in at least two of the cases, the phone scammer instructed the potential victim to meet in person at a location in Dalton instead of giving payment information by phone or by loading money onto a prepaid credit card.

Dalton Utilities has warned residents several times in recent days to beware of phone scammers. The police department has received complaints of phone scammers calling claiming to be from both Georgia Power and also Dalton Utilities and demanding payment to avoid disconnection. These phone scammers typically demand payment either by taking credit card information over the phone or by instructing victims to go to a store and to load money onto a prepaid “green dot” credit card. However, on at least two occasions, a phone scammer calling from the number 800-973-8007 has instructed a potential victim to go to a specific location with cash to pay the bill and to load a prepaid card at that location. The scammers gave addresses of 1247 Walnut Ave. (which is a Walgreen’s) and 701 Georgia Ave. (which does not appear to exist). No utility company, government agency, or legitimate business will ever demand that one meet with them in person to settle a bill in cash, nor will they demand that one should load funds onto a prepaid card.  

The Dalton Police Department is investigating these reports. 


