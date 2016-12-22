 Thursday, December 22, 2016 50.4°F   clear   Clear

Man Robs First Jackson Bank In Kimball

Thursday, December 22, 2016

A man robbed the First Jackson Bank at 201 Battlecreek Road in Kimball on Monday just after noon.

Police said a white man in his mid 30’s entered the bank and demanded money.  After obtaining an undetermined amount of money he fled the scene.  

The Knoxville Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kimball Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man who robbed the First Jackson Bank.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 5’7” – 5’8”, medium build, light complexion with short blond hair and a small amount of facial hair.  He was wearing a beige hat, dark jacket and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knoxville FBI Office at 865.544-0751 or the Kimball Police Department at 837-7554.  

 


December 23, 2016

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1. The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual Zarzour's ... (click for more)

State Supreme Court Rules Against Woman Who Sued Brainerd Baptist Church After Her Husband Died At Fitness Class

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled against a woman who sued the Brainerd Baptist Church after her husband died during a fitness class at the Brainerd BX. Sandra L. Wallis said the church had automated external defibrillators on site, but the staff was not trained to use them. The church later sued the manufacturer, saying it had promised to train employees but had failed ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bah Humbug To Unum

Business has an obligation to be strategic and ensure their organization is as efficient and profitable as possible. I get that. However, at the same time, they must weigh impacts to their brand and reputation.  I remember the old days of Provident and Blue Cross being local and hometown employers. I believe that Provident became Unum. These insurance companies are entrenched ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Judy’s Christmas Wish

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of “drama” in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we’ve seen one another since we didn’t laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor, GPS Biggest Girls Winners At Best Of Preps

The first day of action is in the books for the girls teams at the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Baylor, Tyner, GPS and Red Bank were the winners on Wednesday and advance to Thursday’s semifinals where defending champ Baylor will take on Tyner at 4 and GPS will challenge Red Bank at 7. Baylor beat Central 54-20 in Wednesday’s ... (click for more)

Tyner, Brainerd Among Best Of Preps Boys Winners

There were really no surprises in the boys half of the bracket for the annual Best of Preps basketball tournament being played at Chattanooga State. Thursday’s championship semifinals are set with District 6-AA foes Tyner and Brainerd meeting at 5:30 and McCallie facing Meigs County in the last game of the evening around 8:30. Wednesday’s opening round included one game that ... (click for more)


