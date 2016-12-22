Man Robs First Jackson Bank In Kimball

Thursday, December 22, 2016

A man robbed the First Jackson Bank at 201 Battlecreek Road in Kimball on Monday just after noon.

Police said a white man in his mid 30’s entered the bank and demanded money. After obtaining an undetermined amount of money he fled the scene.

The Knoxville Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kimball Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man who robbed the First Jackson Bank.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 5’7” – 5’8”, medium build, light complexion with short blond hair and a small amount of facial hair. He was wearing a beige hat, dark jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knoxville FBI Office at 865.544-0751 or the Kimball Police Department at 837-7554.