$3,000 Reward Offered For Information In Deaths Of 3 Dogs

Thursday, December 22, 2016

McKamey Animal Services is seeking information regarding cruelty to animals and animal abandonment with regards to the discovery of three dead dogs left along the roadside in a field in the 5900 block of Lovell Field Loop Road (near Airport Road) on Thursday.

The three dogs who were recently deceased were an adult, tan, male pit bull with a leather studded collar; a female black and white pit bull that appears to have had puppies at one time and had on a black leather studded collar; and an eight-month old black and white puppy wearing a cloth collar. All three dogs were extremely emaciated and in poor condition. They are recently deceased within 24 hours.

The $3000 reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or persons involved with the neglect of these dogs.



§ 39-14-202. Cruelty to animals

(3) An offense under subdivision (f)(2) is a Class B misdemeanor.

(g)(1) Cruelty to animals is a Class A misdemeanor.

(2) A second or subsequent conviction for cruelty to animals is a Class E felony.

(3) Violation of any prohibition or restriction imposed by the sentencing court pursuant to subdivision (e) is a Class A misdemeanor.