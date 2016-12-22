Man Shot In The Face While Trying To Break Up Disorder At House In Ridgedale

Thursday, December 22, 2016

A man was shot in the face while trying to break up a disorder in Ridgedale on Thursday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded at 6:48 p.m. to the 1500 block of Anderson Avenue on a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left cheek.

The victim advised that he was attempting to break up a disorder at the residence when he was shot.

He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

His injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police said witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.









