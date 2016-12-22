 Saturday, December 24, 2016 52.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Man Shot In The Face While Trying To Break Up Disorder At House In Ridgedale

Thursday, December 22, 2016

A man was shot in the face while trying to break up a disorder in Ridgedale on Thursday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded at 6:48 p.m. to the 1500 block of Anderson Avenue on a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left cheek.

The victim advised that he was attempting to break up a disorder at the residence when he was shot.

He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

His injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police said witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.




December 24, 2016

December 23, 2016

December 23, 2016

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS  1940 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FALSE IMPRISONMENT INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS --- BAILEY, GLEN THOMAS  EAST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Jan. 3

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Jan. 3: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Anderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending Article ... (click for more)

Bah Humbug To Unum

Business has an obligation to be strategic and ensure their organization is as efficient and profitable as possible. I get that. However, at the same time, they must weigh impacts to their brand and reputation.  I remember the old days of Provident and Blue Cross being local and hometown employers. I believe that Provident became Unum. These insurance companies are entrenched ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christmas Eve, 2016

Some people marvel at my recall but the truth is I forget, or cannot remember, so many things. I’ll run into somebody who’ll mention somebody like Kenny Stabler, the great Alabama quarterback, throwing it out of bounds on fourth down in Knoxville – and they’ll remember what I wrote about that day – and I have no idea what they are talking about. Later, when I go back and look ... (click for more)

Mya Long Leads Baylor Girls To Fifth Best Of Preps Title

The cast of stars may be different, but the result was the same for the Baylor Lady Red Raider basketball team. With UTC commitment Mya Long scoring 14 points and earning MVP honors for her work, the Baylor girls claimed their fifth straight Best of Preps basketball championship at Chattanooga State Friday night with a 43-30 victory over arch-rival GPS. Baylor is now 6-4 ... (click for more)

McCallie Beats Brainerd For Second Best Of Preps Title

Junior Clay showed up big at the right time for the McCallie basketball team on Friday night. He scored 22 points and was honored as the Most Valuable Player in the annual Best of Preps tournament being played before a standing-room-only crowd at Chattanooga State and was instrumental in his team's 70-57 victory. McCallie improves to 11-1 with its seventh straight victory ... (click for more)


