New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's

Friday, December 23, 2016

  • Citico Mound

  • Ceremony at Chamberlain Field in 1961

  • Chattanooga Taxi Company 1915

  • Crowd watches parade in 1901

  • Esso on Ringgold Road 1955

  • Fleetwood Coffee Company at 11th and King

  • Aerial of GPS campus in 1948

  • Horses in the parade

  • Kirkman campus

  • Inside the Mountain City Club 1906

  • Power Brake and Supply Company 1955

  • Turner Hall


Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside.

Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1.

The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual Zarzour's Christmas party will be on Friday.

Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library.

This book, which is fully indexed, is a perfect companion to The Remarkable Stokes Collection previously published by Chattanoogan.com.

The last 175 copies of the 3,000-edition Stokes Collection are also available at Zarzours, as well as remaining copies of the Chattanooga Railroad Book.

An edition of 1,500 copies of the 253-page Hiener book was printed by College Press at Collegedale.

The photo book, which includes over 700 photos, is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The price of the book is $35, which includes the sales tax.

For those who want any of the photo books mailed, add $5 and list where copies should be mailed. Send checks for $40 made out to Chattanoogan.com.

Mail your orders to:

John Wilson
129 Walnut St.
Suite 416
Chattanooga, Tn., 37403


