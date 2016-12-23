Zarzour's Restaurant Closed Week After Christmas, But Chattanooga Photo Books Available There Starting Jan. 2

Friday, December 23, 2016

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will again be on sale at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside starting Jan. 2. Zarzour's will be closed between Christmas and New Year's/



Zarzour's is located at 1627 Rossville Ave. behind the Main Street Fire Hall #1.

The restaurant, which has been operated by the same family since 1918, is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It had its biggest day ever on Friday, which was the annual Christmas party.



Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library.

This book, which is fully indexed, is a perfect companion to The Remarkable Stokes Collection previously published by Chattanoogan.com.

The last 175 copies of the 3,000-edition Stokes Collection are also available at Zarzours, as well as remaining copies of the Chattanooga Railroad Book.



An edition of 1,500 copies of the 253-page Hiener book was printed by College Press at Collegedale.

The photo book, which includes over 700 photos, is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The price of the book is $35, which includes the sales tax.

For those who want any of the photo books mailed, add $5 and list where copies should be mailed. Send checks for $40 made out to Chattanoogan.com.

Mail your orders to:

John Wilson

129 Walnut St.

Suite 416

Chattanooga, Tn., 37403