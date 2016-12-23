Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Jan. 3:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Anderson).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending
Article V, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44(3), relative to side
building setbacks.
(Deferred from 12/13/2016)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
b. MR-2016-168 RTB Holdings, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a portion of the right-of-way of the 300 block of Sylvan Street adjacent to
336 and 338 Sylvan Street to incorporate retaining walls built within the right-of-way
in the adjacent private properties, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to
certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)
c. MR-2016-166 Highland Park Commons/Cullon Hooks (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning an alley off of the 2000 block of Kirby Avenue to
allow for construction of a new soccer field, as detailed on the attached map, and
subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
d. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017
Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate $100,000.00 from the Department of Youth
and Family Development Fiscal Year 2016/2017 Annual Budget to the United Way.
VII. Resolutions:
CITY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE
a. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28750 by adding Frost Brown Todd LLC and
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP and authorizing the Office of the City Attorney
to engage these law firms for legal services for the period of July 1, 2016 through
June 30, 2017.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
b. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointment of John Tucker to the Air
Pollution Control Board.
PLANNING
c. 153 Business Park 135 LLC/Natural Infusions, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution authorizing Natural Infusions, LLC to operate an intoxicating liquors
manufacturing plant and approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an alcohol
distillery, small at 4295 Cromwell Road, Suite 517. (District 5)
d. Frogel Properties, Inc./Trusha Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution
approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a liquor store at 2700 Broad Street, Suite
124. (District 7)
POLICE
e. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a contract for a period of one (1) year with Insight Public Sector sled for the
Arbitrator Camera System used by the Patrol Division, for an amount not to exceed
$37,557.90.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-16-012-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.
of Hixson, TN, Tyner YFD Center playground pad, for a contract amount of
$32,922.50, with a contingency of $3,300.00, for an amount not to exceed
$36,222.50. (District 6)
g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Talley
Construction Company, Inc. of Rossville, GA, relative to Contract No.
W-15-015-201, 818 Georgia Avenue (19 Patten Parkway) Sewer Relocation, a
non-consent decree project, for a decreased amount of $169,163.18, to release the
remaining contingency of $20,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed
$56,395.31. (District 8)
h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Adams
Contracting, LLC of Lexington, KY, relative to Contract No. W-15-013-201, Citico
Creek Handrail Project, for an increased amount of zero dollars, to release the
remaining contingency of $6,000.00, for a final contract amount not to exceed
$60,600.00. (District 8)
i. A resolution to accept the qualifications for the on-call blanket contract(s) for
landscape architect design services, Contract No. S-16-011 for (1) ASA Engineering
& Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon, Inc.; (3) Craig Design
Group; (4) Stantec; and (5) W.M. Whitaker & Associates, to enter into five (5), one
(1) year blanket contracts with these professional firms estimated at $300,000.00 total
annually, for all five (5) professional firms for use by all departments.
j. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of the renewal for on-call modeling and
floodplain analysis services from (1) LDA Engineering; (2) CDM Smith; (3) Stantec;
(4) AECOM; (5) AMEC Foster Wheeler; (6) BSWSC; (7) Fulghum MacIndoe, and
(8) HDR, to enter into eight (8), one (1) year blanket contracts with these professional
firms subject to three (3) year renewal options for professional services estimated at
$650,000.00 total annually for all eight (8) professional firms for use by all
departments.
k. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Volkert, Inc. relative
to Contract No. W-10-012-101b, Telemetry and SCADA Upgrades at MBWWTP and
Remote Facilities, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $125,055.00,
for a revised contract amount not to exceed $561,055.00.
Transportation
l. A resolution authorizing property owner, Robert Vannoy, to use temporarily the
right-of-way located at 55 E. Main Street for the purpose of installing planters on
Suites 102 and 104, as well as for the existing balcony for Suite 204, as shown on the
maps attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8)
VIII. Departmental Reports:
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Freeman).
3. Minute Approval.
4 Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending
Article V, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44(3), relative to side
building setbacks.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
b. MR-2016-168 RTB Holdings, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a portion of the right-of-way of the 300 block of Sylvan Street adjacent to
336 and 338 Sylvan Street to incorporate retaining walls built within the right-of-way
in the adjacent private properties, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to
certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)
c. MR-2016-166 Highland Park Commons/Cullon Hooks (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning an alley off of the 2000 block of Kirby Avenue to
allow for construction of a new soccer field, as detailed on the attached map, and
subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by
Transportation)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
d. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017
Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate $100,000.00 from the Department of Youth
and Family Development Fiscal Year 2016/2017 Annual Budget to the United Way.
6. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2016-193 Field, LLC c/o Gabe Thomas/John and Jennifer Langworthy (UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 721 North Market Street; 14, 16, 18, and 20 Peak Street; and 718
Spears Avenue, more particularly described herein, from UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)
2016-193 Field, LLC c/o Gabe Thomas/John and Jennifer Langworthy (UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 721 North Market Street; 14, 16, 18, and 20 Peak Street; and 718
Spears Avenue, more particularly described herein, from UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and E-RA-3
Urban Edge-Residential Attached. (Staff Version)
b. 2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant
Version)
c. 2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 Forest
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for
approval by Planning)
2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 Forest
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 Forest
Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. 2016-184 Claudio Costa (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 4823 Winding Lane, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3)
(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)
e. 2016-189 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery Coppinger and Carol Anne B. Coppinger
(R-5 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
5424 Cassandra Smith Road, more particularly described herein, from R-5
Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
f. 2016-182 Tim Dwyer with Leesman Engineering and Associates/Concord Creek,
LLC (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1503 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from
R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff)
2016-182 Tim Dwyer with Leesman Engineering and Associates/Concord Creek,
LLC (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1503 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, from
R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
g. 2016-195 Kristen and Kevin Harvey/Margie Joe Howard (R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2700 and
2708 Walker Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2016-195 Kristen and Kevin Harvey/Margie Joe Howard (R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2700 and
2708 Walker Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
h. 2016-200 William Wise (D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 120 North Market Street, more
particularly described herein, from D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based
Code Area, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval
by Planning)
2016-200 William Wise (D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 120 North Market Street, more
particularly described herein, from D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based
Code Area, subject to certain conditions. (Applicant Version)
i. 2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from
R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject
to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from
R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject
to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, from
R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone.
(Applicant Version)
j. 2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13th Street, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Planning)
2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13th Street, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 Residential
Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13th Street, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
k. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending
Article XVI Sections 38-728 and 38-729 to reduce lot area and width requirements in
the RA (Residential Attached) Zone.
7. Resolutions:
PLANNING
a. 2016-190 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery and Carol Ann Coppinger (Special
Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a
Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 5424 Cassandra Smith
Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by
Planning)
2016-190 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery and Carol Ann Coppinger (Special
Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a
Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 5424 Cassandra Smith
Road, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2016-190 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery and Carol Ann Coppinger (Special
Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a
Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 5424 Cassandra Smith
Road. (Applicant Version)
8. Departmental Reports:
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.