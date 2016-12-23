Friday, December 23, 2016

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Jan. 3:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Anderson).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending

Article V, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44(3), relative to side

building setbacks.

(Deferred from 12/13/2016)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. MR-2016-168 RTB Holdings, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning a portion of the right-of-way of the 300 block of Sylvan Street adjacent to336 and 338 Sylvan Street to incorporate retaining walls built within the right-of-wayin the adjacent private properties, as detailed on the attached map, and subject tocertain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)c. MR-2016-166 Highland Park Commons/Cullon Hooks (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning an alley off of the 2000 block of Kirby Avenue toallow for construction of a new soccer field, as detailed on the attached map, andsubject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTd. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate $100,000.00 from the Department of Youthand Family Development Fiscal Year 2016/2017 Annual Budget to the United Way.VII. Resolutions:CITY ATTORNEY’S OFFICEa. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 28750 by adding Frost Brown Todd LLC andBradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP and authorizing the Office of the City Attorneyto engage these law firms for legal services for the period of July 1, 2016 throughJune 30, 2017.MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointment of John Tucker to the AirPollution Control Board.PLANNINGc. 153 Business Park 135 LLC/Natural Infusions, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution authorizing Natural Infusions, LLC to operate an intoxicating liquorsmanufacturing plant and approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an alcoholdistillery, small at 4295 Cromwell Road, Suite 517. (District 5)d. Frogel Properties, Inc./Trusha Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolutionapproving a Special Exceptions Permit for a liquor store at 2700 Broad Street, Suite124. (District 7)POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoa contract for a period of one (1) year with Insight Public Sector sled for theArbitrator Camera System used by the Patrol Division, for an amount not to exceed$37,557.90.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. Y-16-012-201 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc.of Hixson, TN, Tyner YFD Center playground pad, for a contract amount of$32,922.50, with a contingency of $3,300.00, for an amount not to exceed$36,222.50. (District 6)g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for TalleyConstruction Company, Inc. of Rossville, GA, relative to Contract No.W-15-015-201, 818 Georgia Avenue (19 Patten Parkway) Sewer Relocation, anon-consent decree project, for a decreased amount of $169,163.18, to release theremaining contingency of $20,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed$56,395.31. (District 8)h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) for AdamsContracting, LLC of Lexington, KY, relative to Contract No. W-15-013-201, CiticoCreek Handrail Project, for an increased amount of zero dollars, to release theremaining contingency of $6,000.00, for a final contract amount not to exceed$60,600.00. (District 8)i. A resolution to accept the qualifications for the on-call blanket contract(s) forlandscape architect design services, Contract No. S-16-011 for (1) ASA Engineering& Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon, Inc.; (3) Craig DesignGroup; (4) Stantec; and (5) W.M. Whitaker & Associates, to enter into five (5), one(1) year blanket contracts with these professional firms estimated at $300,000.00 totalannually, for all five (5) professional firms for use by all departments.j. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of the renewal for on-call modeling andfloodplain analysis services from (1) LDA Engineering; (2) CDM Smith; (3) Stantec;(4) AECOM; (5) AMEC Foster Wheeler; (6) BSWSC; (7) Fulghum MacIndoe, and(8) HDR, to enter into eight (8), one (1) year blanket contracts with these professionalfirms subject to three (3) year renewal options for professional services estimated at$650,000.00 total annually for all eight (8) professional firms for use by alldepartments.k. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Volkert, Inc. relativeto Contract No. W-10-012-101b, Telemetry and SCADA Upgrades at MBWWTP andRemote Facilities, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $125,055.00,for a revised contract amount not to exceed $561,055.00.Transportationl. A resolution authorizing property owner, Robert Vannoy, to use temporarily theright-of-way located at 55 E. Main Street for the purpose of installing planters onSuites 102 and 104, as well as for the existing balcony for Suite 204, as shown on themaps attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certainconditions. (District 8)VIII. Departmental Reports:a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, January 10, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Freeman).3. Minute Approval.4 Special Presentation.5. Ordinances – Final Reading:PLANNINGa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amendingArticle V, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44(3), relative to sidebuilding setbacks.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. MR-2016-168 RTB Holdings, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing andabandoning a portion of the right-of-way of the 300 block of Sylvan Street adjacent to336 and 338 Sylvan Street to incorporate retaining walls built within the right-of-wayin the adjacent private properties, as detailed on the attached map, and subject tocertain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)c. MR-2016-166 Highland Park Commons/Cullon Hooks (Abandonment). Anordinance closing and abandoning an alley off of the 2000 block of Kirby Avenue toallow for construction of a new soccer field, as detailed on the attached map, andsubject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval byTransportation)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTd. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 13072, known as “the Fiscal Year 2016-2017Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate $100,000.00 from the Department of Youthand Family Development Fiscal Year 2016/2017 Annual Budget to the United Way.6. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2016-193 Field, LLC c/o Gabe Thomas/John and Jennifer Langworthy (UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 721 North Market Street; 14, 16, 18, and 20 Peak Street; and 718Spears Avenue, more particularly described herein, from UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Applicant)2016-193 Field, LLC c/o Gabe Thomas/John and Jennifer Langworthy (UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone to E-RA-3 Residential Attached Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 721 North Market Street; 14, 16, 18, and 20 Peak Street; and 718Spears Avenue, more particularly described herein, from UGC Urban GeneralCommercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone and E-RA-3Urban Edge-Residential Attached. (Staff Version)b. 2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (Staff Version)2016-173 Frank Goodwin and Headrick Construction (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 1400 and 1420 Hamilton Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (ApplicantVersion)c. 2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 ForestAvenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended forapproval by Planning)2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 ForestAvenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2016-183 Mike and Cindy Cound (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 404 Colville Street and 628 ForestAvenue, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2016-184 Claudio Costa (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 4823 Winding Lane, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3)(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)e. 2016-189 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery Coppinger and Carol Anne B. Coppinger(R-5 Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at5424 Cassandra Smith Road, more particularly described herein, from R-5Residential Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)f. 2016-182 Tim Dwyer with Leesman Engineering and Associates/Concord Creek,LLC (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1503 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, fromR-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning andrecommended for denial by Staff)2016-182 Tim Dwyer with Leesman Engineering and Associates/Concord Creek,LLC (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1503 Gunbarrel Road, more particularly described herein, fromR-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2016-195 Kristen and Kevin Harvey/Margie Joe Howard (R-4 Special Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2700 and2708 Walker Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2016-195 Kristen and Kevin Harvey/Margie Joe Howard (R-4 Special Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2700 and2708 Walker Road, more particularly described herein, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2016-200 William Wise (D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 120 North Market Street, moreparticularly described herein, from D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form BasedCode Area, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approvalby Planning)2016-200 William Wise (D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form Based Code Area).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 120 North Market Street, moreparticularly described herein, from D-RM-4 Zone to R-RV-4 Zone – Form BasedCode Area, subject to certain conditions. (Applicant Version)i. 2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, fromR-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, fromR-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (Staff Version)2016-191 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1500 Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein, fromR-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone.(Applicant Version)j. 2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13th Street, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended forapproval by Planning)2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13th Street, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2016-192 Alan Haniszewski and Scenic City Investments, LLC (R-1 ResidentialZone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 1805, 1807, 1809, and 1811 East 13th Street, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)k. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amendingArticle XVI Sections 38-728 and 38-729 to reduce lot area and width requirements inthe RA (Residential Attached) Zone.7. Resolutions:PLANNINGa. 2016-190 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery and Carol Ann Coppinger (SpecialExceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for aResidential Planned Unit Development for property located at 5424 Cassandra SmithRoad, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval byPlanning)2016-190 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery and Carol Ann Coppinger (SpecialExceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for aResidential Planned Unit Development for property located at 5424 Cassandra SmithRoad, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2016-190 James E. Pratt, Jr. and Jon Jeffery and Carol Ann Coppinger (SpecialExceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for aResidential Planned Unit Development for property located at 5424 Cassandra SmithRoad. (Applicant Version)8. Departmental Reports:a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, January 17, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.