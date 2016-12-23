Person Shot On North Moore Road Friday Evening

Friday, December 23, 2016

Chattanooga Police responded at 7:35 p.m. on Friday, to a person shot this evening at the 1300 block of North Moore Road.



Chattanooga Police received several calls concerning shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, police located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS. The victim's condition is stable at this time.



There is no suspect information at this time. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored Ford Escape SUV. Members of the Crime Scene unit are on scene collecting evidence. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating all leads.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525. Callers can remain anonymous.





