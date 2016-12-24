PHOTOS: Juenile Court Clerk's Office Decorating Contest

 Saturday, December 24, 2016 52.7°F   overcast   Overcast

  • Christy Cooper's desk took third place in the Child Support Division

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Clive Bonnick portrayed the jolly old elf and captured first place in the desk decorating contest for the Child Support Division

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Hope Strickland took home first place honors in the ugly sweater contest

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Katie Warf was the runner-up in the Child Support Division

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Katie Warf (2nd place), Clive Bonnick (1st place) and Christy Cooper (3rd place) were the winners of the "Best Dressed Office" contest in the Child Support Division of the Juvenile Court Clerk's Office this Christmas season.

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Nora Ledridge took first place honors for her office-area at the 3rd Street location.

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • The winners of the "Best Dressed Office" for the 3rd Street location were, left-to-right, Nora Ledridge (1st), Tiffany James Lusk (2nd), Tiffany Baugh (tie for 3rd) and Kameron Dixon (tie-3rd).

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Tiffany Baugh tied for third at the 3rd Street location.

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Second place for the 3rd Street location went to Tiffany James Lusk

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Tying for third place at the 3rd Street location was Kameron Dixon

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

In keeping with the holiday spirit within some of the county offices, the offices of Gary Behler, Juvenile Court Clerk, also got into the Christmas spirit by holding a "Best Dressed Office" contest, along with a competition for "Ugliest Sweater."

Winners were, in the office category, Child Support Division: first: Nora Ledridge, second: Tiffany James Lusk, and third: Tiffany Baugh and Kameron Dixon finished in a tie.

At the Third Street location, Clive Bonnick took first, second place went to Katie Warf, and Christy Cooper finished in third place.

Hope Strickland took home the honors in the ugliest sweater competition.

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

December 23, 2016

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Jan. 3


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Bah Humbug To Unum

Roy Exum: Christmas Eve, 2016

Mya Long Leads Baylor Girls To Fifth Best Of Preps Title

McCallie Beats Brainerd For Second Best Of Preps Title

