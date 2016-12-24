PHOTOS: Juenile Court Clerk's Office Decorating Contest

Saturday, December 24, 2016

In keeping with the holiday spirit within some of the county offices, the offices of Gary Behler, Juvenile Court Clerk, also got into the Christmas spirit by holding a "Best Dressed Office" contest, along with a competition for "Ugliest Sweater."





Winners were, in the office category, Child Support Division: first: Nora Ledridge, second: Tiffany James Lusk, and third: Tiffany Baugh and Kameron Dixon finished in a tie.





At the Third Street location, Clive Bonnick took first, second place went to Katie Warf, and Christy Cooper finished in third place.





Hope Strickland took home the honors in the ugliest sweater competition.