PHOTOS: Juvenile Court Clerk's Office Decorating Contest

Saturday, December 24, 2016

  • Christy Cooper's desk took third place in the Child Support Division

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Clive Bonnick portrayed the jolly old elf and captured first place in the desk decorating contest for the Child Support Division

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Hope Strickland took home first place honors in the ugly sweater contest

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Katie Warf was the runner-up in the Child Support Division

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Katie Warf (2nd place), Clive Bonnick (1st place) and Christy Cooper (3rd place) were the winners of the "Best Dressed Office" contest in the Child Support Division of the Juvenile Court Clerk's Office this Christmas season.

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Nora Ledridge took first place honors for her office-area at the 3rd Street location.

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • The winners of the "Best Dressed Office" for the 3rd Street location were, left-to-right, Nora Ledridge (1st), Tiffany James Lusk (2nd), Tiffany Baugh (tie for 3rd) and Kameron Dixon (tie-3rd).

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Tiffany Baugh tied for third at the 3rd Street location.

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Second place for the 3rd Street location went to Tiffany James Lusk

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

  • Tying for third place at the 3rd Street location was Kameron Dixon

    - photo by Rhonda Wheeler

In keeping with the holiday spirit within some of the county offices, the offices of Gary Behler, Juvenile Court Clerk, also got into the Christmas spirit by holding a "Best Dressed Office" contest, along with a competition for "Ugliest Sweater."

Winners were, in the office category, Child Support Division: first: Nora Ledridge, second: Tiffany James Lusk, and third: Tiffany Baugh and Kameron Dixon finished in a tie.

At the Third Street location, Clive Bonnick took first, second place went to Katie Warf, and Christy Cooper finished in third place.

Hope Strickland took home the honors in the ugliest sweater competition.

December 25, 2016

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


A woman was injured on Sunday in a house fire. At approximately 1:30 p.m., units from the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 934 E. 10th Street on a possible structure fire. First units ... (click for more)

The Forgotten Child Fund again made possible the Santa Train delivery of presents to children throughout the city (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE  1691 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


A woman was injured on Sunday in a house fire. At approximately 1:30 p.m., units from the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 934 E. 10th Street on a possible structure fire. First units on the scene reported nothing visible from the street. Upon further investigation members from squad 1 and quint 2 found a sofa on fire in the upstairs portion of the house.  ... (click for more)

The Forgotten Child Fund again made possible the Santa Train delivery of presents to children throughout the city (click for more)

Prancing Politicians

Now that we survived one endless election cycle, let's see a show of hands for those looking forward to the next election, March 2017. Get ready folks; more road signs, mailers, Robo calls, and prancing politicians visible everywhere. Who enjoys voting in March? The weather is typically dreadful. Freezing wind and rain does wonders to encourage people to vote.   In 2012, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christmas In 2016

Over the last few years, with my parents and the last of my brothers gone, my Christmas pattern has taken a different route. I still get up way before dawn, so I can open presents with the kids and our grandchildren, and there is something special in the fact Harper in now 6 and Ben is 2. Being around young children at daybreak on Christmas morning is as good as it gets. So it ... (click for more)

Mya Long Leads Baylor Girls To Fifth Best Of Preps Title

The cast of stars may be different, but the result was the same for the Baylor Lady Red Raider basketball team. With UTC commitment Mya Long scoring 14 points and earning MVP honors for her work, the Baylor girls claimed their fifth straight Best of Preps basketball championship at Chattanooga State Friday night with a 43-30 victory over arch-rival GPS. Baylor is now 6-4 ... (click for more)

It's Christmas Morning !

It’s Christmas Morning Rich Mullins sings … You Gotta Get Up You Gotta Get Up You Gotta Get Up It’s Christmas Mornin’   What a great day of the year with all its wonder, splendor, excitement and celebration. Thanks to the kid in myself and in many others, we rise before dawn to celebrate the day Jesus was born and open presents with ... (click for more)


