Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com

December 24, 2016

PHOTOS: Juenile Court Clerk's Office Decorating Contest

December 24, 2016

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

December 23, 2016

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Jan. 3


In keeping with the holiday spirit within some of the county offices, the offices of Gary Behler, Juvenile Court Clerk, also got into the Christmas spirit by holding a "Best Dressed Office" contest, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS  1940 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Jan. 3: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Anderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


PHOTOS: Juenile Court Clerk's Office Decorating Contest

In keeping with the holiday spirit within some of the county offices, the offices of Gary Behler, Juvenile Court Clerk, also got into the Christmas spirit by holding a "Best Dressed Office" contest, along with a competition for "Ugliest Sweater." Winners were, in the office category, Child Support Division: first: Nora Ledridge, second: Tiffany James Lusk, and third: Tiffany ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS  1940 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FALSE IMPRISONMENT INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS --- BAILEY, GLEN THOMAS  EAST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Prancing Politicians

Now that we survived one endless election cycle, let's see a show of hands for those looking forward to the next election, March 2017. Get ready folks; more road signs, mailers, Robo calls, and prancing politicians visible everywhere. Who enjoys voting in March? The weather is typically dreadful. Freezing wind and rain does wonders to encourage people to vote.   In 2012, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christmas Eve, 2016

Some people marvel at my recall but the truth is I forget, or cannot remember, so many things. I’ll run into somebody who’ll mention somebody like Kenny Stabler, the great Alabama quarterback, throwing it out of bounds on fourth down in Knoxville – and they’ll remember what I wrote about that day – and I have no idea what they are talking about. Later, when I go back and look ... (click for more)

Sports

Mya Long Leads Baylor Girls To Fifth Best Of Preps Title

The cast of stars may be different, but the result was the same for the Baylor Lady Red Raider basketball team. With UTC commitment Mya Long scoring 14 points and earning MVP honors for her work, the Baylor girls claimed their fifth straight Best of Preps basketball championship at Chattanooga State Friday night with a 43-30 victory over arch-rival GPS. Baylor is now 6-4 ... (click for more)

McCallie Beats Brainerd For Second Best Of Preps Title

Junior Clay showed up big at the right time for the McCallie basketball team on Friday night. He scored 22 points and was honored as the Most Valuable Player in the annual Best of Preps tournament being played before a standing-room-only crowd at Chattanooga State and was instrumental in his team's 70-57 victory. McCallie improves to 11-1 with its seventh straight victory ... (click for more)


