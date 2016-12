Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, December 25, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

1691 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BELL, CHRISTOPHER PAUL

57 A STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF WEAPON DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

---

CAPERTON, GEORGE

3726 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DENIS, STEVE

182 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

FEAGANS, KENNETH WAYNE

439 TIMBERLINKS DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FINLEY, CHAS TEIZ

825 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FLEMING, KENNEDY HAYES

800 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RAPE)

---

FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON

3913 CAMILIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER 500

THEFT UNDER 500

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FOSTER, ASHLI ALEXANDRIA

511 BUCKEYE DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 37919

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARRIS, JIMMIE LEBRON

4328 OLHS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

HAYES, HEATHER UDELE

1513 E 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HEATHINGTON, DELANEY THOMAS

238 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

HENDERSON, ALEXANDRIA C

6831 1/2 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HENDERSON, ROY LAMAR

6831 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS

2300 WILSON ST BUILDING #3 APT#L CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500

---

KEAN, JAMES MICHAEL

3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KONRAD, KORI LYNEA

784 FLINN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF SCH 2 DRUG

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LIVELY, JOSHUA LEE

404 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON

3343 IDLE WILD DRIVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

LOWE, ROBERT GENE

62 LONE OAK ROAD GRANTVILLE, 30220

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VANDALISM UNDER $500

---

MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE

7328 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FELONY EVADING ARREST

---

MCANALY, SARAH

68 BURLINGTON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL SIMULATION (ATTEMPTED)

---

MCCUTCHEON, STEPHEN E

1116 FROSTY PINE TRAIL APT#318 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCMELLON, JOSHUA LLOYD

5714 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE

950 SOUTH JENKINS ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FALSE REPORTS

---

PATTERSON, WHITNEY GABRIELLE

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

---

PITSCH-LIMAUGE, TYLER DALY

1880 COBERT ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $500

---

PUTNAM, KRYSTAL LYNN

2400 WESTSIDE DRIVE APT 131 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE

404 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37422

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

RIZZO, WILLIAM ANTHONY

3508 REDDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTOLLED SU

---

SCHMITT, JACOB D

4605 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

---

SILVERS, CHRISTIAN

8319 IRIS RD CHATTANOOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

---

VAUGHN, DAVID RAY

1639 ROBERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

VICENTE, REGINALDO

690 FRAGER ST CLINTON, 72031

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WHITE, DMARCUS ISAIAH

942 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374111535

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

---

WILLIAMS, DARCEY O

206 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON POLICE

Here are the mug shots:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

