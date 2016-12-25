 Sunday, December 25, 2016 55.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

PHOTOS: Forgotten Child Fund Delivers Annual Santa Train To Kids Throughout The City

The Forgotten Child Fund again made possible the Santa Train delivery of presents to children throughout the city

PHOTOS: Forgotten Child Fund Delivers Annual Santa Train To Kids Throughout The City

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

The Forgotten Child Fund again made possible the Santa Train delivery of presents to children throughout the city (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE  1691 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS --- BELL, CHRISTOPHER PAUL  57 A STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707  ... (click for more)

Opinion

Prancing Politicians

Now that we survived one endless election cycle, let's see a show of hands for those looking forward to the next election, March 2017. Get ready folks; more road signs, mailers, Robo calls, and prancing politicians visible everywhere. Who enjoys voting in March? The weather is typically dreadful. Freezing wind and rain does wonders to encourage people to vote.   In 2012, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christmas In 2016

Over the last few years, with my parents and the last of my brothers gone, my Christmas pattern has taken a different route. I still get up way before dawn, so I can open presents with the kids and our grandchildren, and there is something special in the fact Harper in now 6 and Ben is 2. Being around young children at daybreak on Christmas morning is as good as it gets. So it ... (click for more)

Sports

Mya Long Leads Baylor Girls To Fifth Best Of Preps Title

The cast of stars may be different, but the result was the same for the Baylor Lady Red Raider basketball team. With UTC commitment Mya Long scoring 14 points and earning MVP honors for her work, the Baylor girls claimed their fifth straight Best of Preps basketball championship at Chattanooga State Friday night with a 43-30 victory over arch-rival GPS. Baylor is now 6-4 ... (click for more)

It's Christmas Morning !

It’s Christmas Morning Rich Mullins sings … You Gotta Get Up You Gotta Get Up You Gotta Get Up It’s Christmas Mornin’   What a great day of the year with all its wonder, splendor, excitement and celebration. Thanks to the kid in myself and in many others, we rise before dawn to celebrate the day Jesus was born and open presents with ... (click for more)


