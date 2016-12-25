Man Shot In The Leg After Christmas Eve Disorder On 12th Avenue

Sunday, December 25, 2016

A man was shot in the leg after a disorder on 12th Avenue on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened at 7:13 p.m.



Chattanooga Police were informed of the victim arriving via a personally owned vehicle to a local hospital.

Police were able to locate a crime scene at the 1900 block of 12th Avenue.

The scene was secured and members of the Crime Scene unit collected evidence.

The victim's condition is non-life threatening at this time.

Police said the shooting appears to have escalated from a disorder between the victim and suspect. There is no releasable suspect information at this time.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the conclusion of the investigation.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads.

If you have information on this incident, call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately. You can remain anonymous.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

