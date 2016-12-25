Man, Woman Stabbed Multiple Times In Separate Christmas Day Incidents In Chattanooga

Sunday, December 25, 2016

Two people were stabbed in separate Christmas Day incidents on Sunday morning.

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a stabbing at 8:30 a.m. at the 900 block of W 37th St.

A male victim arrived at a local hospital via a personally-owned vehicle for treatment. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police were able to obtain a possible location of the incident on W. 37th Street.

Witnesses were able to provide police with a potential suspect identification. Police located the potential suspect at the residence and detained her for questioning.

The incident appears to be domestic in nature at this time.

The victim's identity will not be released due to the domestic nature of the assault, police said.

The suspect's identity will not be released until the investigation is completed.

Members of the Special Victims Unit are investigating the case and are following up on all actionable leads.

In an incident at 9:43 a.m. on Moss Drive, a woman was stabbed.

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Moss Drive.

When officers arrived at the location they spoke with the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Her injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect, 33-year-old Johnny Lebron Wade, and obtain warrants for his arrest.

Officers were able to obtain his location a short time later at the 1500 block of Akins Drive. When they attempted to confront the suspect he was uncooperative and refused to leave the residence.

SWAT and hostage negotiators were called in for the safety of both the suspect and officers on scene.

After over an hour, members of the Hostage Negotiation Team were able to persuade Wade to surrender without incident.