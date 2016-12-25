Woman Injured In Christmas Day House Fire

Sunday, December 25, 2016

A woman was injured on Sunday in a house fire.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., units from the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to 934 E. 10th Street on a possible structure fire. First units on the scene reported nothing visible from the street. Upon further investigation members from squad 1 and quint 2 found a sofa on fire in the upstairs portion of the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and remove a female occupant of the house. The woman was promptly treated by firefighters from quint 1 and ladder 1 for first degree burns to both hands and smoke inhalation. She was transported to Erlanger by HCEMS.

The fire was contained to the sofa and rug, firefighters checked the entire residence and attic for fire extension. Captain McElvain with fire investigation said that the cause was most likely a candle.