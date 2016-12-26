Several People Hurt As Crowd Rushes Out Of Hamilton Place Mall When Fireworks Are Set Off

Monday, December 26, 2016

Several people were hurt as a crowd rushed out of Hamilton Place Mall at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday after fireworks were set off.

There was an initial report from police 911 data that said "active shooter" and "traumatic injury."

However, mall officials later said it involved juveniles setting off fireworks.

A person at the scene said, "Everybody came running towards me as I was going into the mall saying, 'Get out, there's been a shooting.' Police officers were everywhere." He said he later was told it was fireworks.

Police said, "Earlier this evening Chattanooga Police officers responded quickly to reports of shots fired at the Hamilton Place Mall. Our investigation concluded that it was perpetrated a group of individuals who were setting off fireworks, possibly to cover up the actions of a shoplifting crime.

"We have had reports of injuries due to their negligence. Several people were pushed down in the rush of the crowd to leave the area and Hamilton County EMS responded to treat these minor injuries.

"Chattanooga Police have descriptions of the suspects involved and will be following up on all potential leads as well as video footage to locate and hold them accountable for their actions. Officers will remain in the area for an extended period of time to maintain the safety and security of the Hamilton Place Mall complex.



"If you have any information on the identities of these individuals, contact the Chattanooga Police Department immediately."

One person on the scene said a pregnant woman was pushed down some stairs during the rush to get out.

Other reports said there were several people injured or "trampled" as people ran frantically. Some children were temporarily separated from their parents in the chaos.

One woman said she ran out and left her purse on a table in the food court. When she returned it was gone.

The fireworks was said to have been thrown in the Victoria's Secret PINK Store.



