Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BACON, SARAH LORRAINE

3507 CRABTREE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS

1321 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 373799015

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE FROM MI

---

BARHITE, MICHAEL W

1406 JOHN ROSS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CATOOSA CO GA)

---

BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW

2803 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN

---

BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE

1004 WEST 37TH ST CHATT, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BROWN, SCOTT RYAN

1325 WENLON DRIVE MURFREESBORO,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

BURNS, FREDERICK A

3042 FAIRBORN DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38115

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

KIDNAPPING

KIDNAPPING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

HARASSMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $500)

VANDALISM (UNDER $500)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

COSBY, PRESTON LEBRON

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

DAVILLA, CHRISTOPHER J

124 KYLEE CT VILLA RICA, 30180

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DIXSON, DAVID CORNELIUS

215 CHICKASAW RDQ CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

EDWARDS, JASON MICHAEL

405 HOGAN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE,

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DRUGS)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

GRAY, JACOB THOMAS

10042 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

KELLEY, TYLER RYAN MARTIN

1844 SNOOPY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

LEWIS, COURTNEY JEMAINE

819 W MAINE STREET CRT APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON

727 E 11TH ST CHATANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MOONEY, ALEXANDRIA NICOLE

701 HAVEN HILL DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

MOULD, MICHELLE REREE

9301 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

NELSON, GERALD WAYLON

119 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

---

PATTEN, ANTHONY WAYNE

106 ERESNT DRIVE RING GOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

ROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL

2400 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

SLATE, DEJUAN LAMAR

4825 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAIL TO YIELD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSS.

