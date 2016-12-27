 Tuesday, December 27, 2016 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BACON, SARAH LORRAINE 
3507 CRABTREE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS 
1321 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 373799015 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM MI
---
BARHITE, MICHAEL W 
1406 JOHN ROSS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CATOOSA CO GA)
---
BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW 
2803 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
---
BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE 
1004 WEST 37TH ST CHATT, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BROWN, SCOTT RYAN 
1325 WENLON DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
BURNS, FREDERICK A 
3042 FAIRBORN DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38115 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KIDNAPPING
KIDNAPPING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $500)
VANDALISM (UNDER $500)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COSBY, PRESTON LEBRON 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
DAVILLA, CHRISTOPHER J 
124 KYLEE CT VILLA RICA, 30180 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DIXSON, DAVID CORNELIUS 
215 CHICKASAW RDQ CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EDWARDS, JASON MICHAEL 
405 HOGAN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DRUGS)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GRAY, JACOB THOMAS 
10042 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KELLEY, TYLER RYAN MARTIN 
1844 SNOOPY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
LEWIS, COURTNEY JEMAINE 
819 W MAINE STREET CRT APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOONEY, ALEXANDRIA NICOLE 
701 HAVEN HILL DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MOULD, MICHELLE REREE 
9301 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON 
119 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
PATTEN, ANTHONY WAYNE 
106 ERESNT DRIVE RING GOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL 
2400 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SLATE, DEJUAN LAMAR 
4825 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAIL TO YIELD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
SNOW, THOMAS UVELL 
2209 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
STANTON, LATONYA A 
3658 49TH ST CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
---
STOUT, STEVE ALLEN 
225 RIVER CANNON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SUTTLES, TYRON MALIK 
806 WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
SWAFFORD, ORNEASHA NICOLE 
2552 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY 
2564 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VARNER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
7975 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
WATKINS, MORGAN ELIZABETH 
511 COUNTY RD 96 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)
---
WATTS, WILLIAM CLEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WEIR, BRADLEY NEWTON 
5425 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
WILLIS, RON RENALD 
2209 CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATIONOF PROBTION ( POSSESSIONOF DRUG PARAPHERN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
---
WILSON, ROBERT NATHAN 
7102 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM MI
BALL, JEFFREY B
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA
BARHITE, MICHAEL W
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CATOOSA CO GA)
BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BROWN, SCOTT RYAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
BURNS, FREDERICK A
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • KIDNAPPING
  • KIDNAPPING
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • HARASSMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $500)
  • VANDALISM (UNDER $500)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COSBY, PRESTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/22/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
DAVILLA, CHRISTOPHER J
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DIXSON, DAVID CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EDWARDS, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/15/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DRUGS)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GRAY, JACOB THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KELLEY, TYLER RYAN MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEWIS, COURTNEY JEMAINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/31/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
PATTEN, ANTHONY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/02/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SNOW, THOMAS UVELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
STANTON, LATONYA A
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000

STOUT, STEVE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SUTTLES, TYRON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SWAFFORD, ORNEASHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VARNER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
WATKINS, MORGAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)
WEIR, BRADLEY NEWTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
WILLIS, RON RENALD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATIONOF PROBTION ( POSSESSIONOF DRUG PARAPHERN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
WILSON, ROBERT NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/02/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/26/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT



December 27, 2016

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

December 26, 2016

Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 19-25

December 26, 2016

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BACON, SARAH LORRAINE  3507 CRABTREE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 19-25: SHELTON      SAVANNA    NICOLE         W/F     ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH  801 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BACON, SARAH LORRAINE  3507 CRABTREE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS  1321 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 373799015  Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 19-25

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 19-25: SHELTON      SAVANNA    NICOLE         W/F     22        Officer GALYON      POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION CURETON     ... (click for more)

Opinion

Prancing Politicians

Now that we survived one endless election cycle, let's see a show of hands for those looking forward to the next election, March 2017. Get ready folks; more road signs, mailers, Robo calls, and prancing politicians visible everywhere. Who enjoys voting in March? The weather is typically dreadful. Freezing wind and rain does wonders to encourage people to vote.   In 2012, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Think Before You Bolt

I don’t claim to know much about the art of education but even I can tell when what we are doing isn’t working. Public education in Hamilton County has gotten so bad that several communities within the county are considering creating their own school districts. Personally, after watching the school board in the past year, I cannot find fault with Signal Mountain, Red Bank, East ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Hoops: Lady Mocs Host No.2 Notre Dame Tuesday

  The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team will host No. 2 Notre Dame Tuesday night at the McKenzie Arena in its final non-conference home game. This game will be the Mocs’ fifth against a Top 25 ranked opponent and third against a team ranked in the top four.   Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw, a 1977 graduate of St. Joe’s, got her ... (click for more)

Vols' Mostella Earns SEC Player Of Week Honor

Tennessee's Detrick Mostella was selected as the SEC men's basketball Player of the Week   on Monday    after one of the best all-around performances of his career last Thursday. Mostella scored a career-high 25 points off the bench to lift Tennessee to a 72-68 road win at ETSU in front of a capacity crowd at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Mostella’s play ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors