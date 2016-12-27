Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BACON, SARAH LORRAINE
3507 CRABTREE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS
1321 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 373799015
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM MI
---
BARHITE, MICHAEL W
1406 JOHN ROSS ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CATOOSA CO GA)
---
BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW
2803 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
---
BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE
1004 WEST 37TH ST CHATT, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BROWN, SCOTT RYAN
1325 WENLON DRIVE MURFREESBORO,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
BURNS, FREDERICK A
3042 FAIRBORN DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38115
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KIDNAPPING
KIDNAPPING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $500)
VANDALISM (UNDER $500)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COSBY, PRESTON LEBRON
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
DAVILLA, CHRISTOPHER J
124 KYLEE CT VILLA RICA, 30180
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DIXSON, DAVID CORNELIUS
215 CHICKASAW RDQ CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EDWARDS, JASON MICHAEL
405 HOGAN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DRUGS)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GRAY, JACOB THOMAS
10042 HWY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KELLEY, TYLER RYAN MARTIN
1844 SNOOPY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
LEWIS, COURTNEY JEMAINE
819 W MAINE STREET CRT APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOONEY, ALEXANDRIA NICOLE
701 HAVEN HILL DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MOULD, MICHELLE REREE
9301 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
119 HOLLY BERRY LN APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
PATTEN, ANTHONY WAYNE
106 ERESNT DRIVE RING GOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ROSS, NICHOLAS DARRELL
2400 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SLATE, DEJUAN LAMAR
4825 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAIL TO YIELD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
SNOW, THOMAS UVELL
2209 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
STANTON, LATONYA A
3658 49TH ST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
---
STOUT, STEVE ALLEN
225 RIVER CANNON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SUTTLES, TYRON MALIK
806 WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SWAFFORD, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
SWAFFORD, ORNEASHA NICOLE
2552 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
THURMAN, JUSTIN ANTHONY
2564 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VARNER, ASHLEY NICOLE
7975 BOSTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
WATKINS, MORGAN ELIZABETH
511 COUNTY RD 96 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $500)
---
WATTS, WILLIAM CLEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WEIR, BRADLEY NEWTON
5425 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
---
WILLIS, RON RENALD
2209 CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATIONOF PROBTION ( POSSESSIONOF DRUG PARAPHERN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR )
---
WILSON, ROBERT NATHAN
7102 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
