Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Orneasha Nicole Swafford has been charged in a Christmas Eve shooting in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue.

Ms. Swafford, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless

The victim, 20-year-old Daysha Joyner, was shot in the leg. She arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police said the two women had argued prior to the gunfire.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.