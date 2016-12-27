Woman Suffers Burns In Hixson House Fire Monday Evening

 Tuesday, December 27, 2016 59.4°F   overcast   Overcast

For the second time in two days, fire sent a woman to the hospital with burns.

The latest fire happened at 6420 Forest Meade Dr. in Hixson. The call came in to 911 at 7:53 p.m. on Monday for a fire in a residence.

First arriving fire companies reported light smoke coming from the garage area at 8 p.m. Fire companies deployed hose line to extinguish the fire, and the captain from Station 19 in Hixson called the blaze under control at 8:08 p.m.

The home owner told fire investigators that she was using a gas can inside the garage and it caught fire. She was transported to Erlanger by Hamilton County EMS.

The cause is still under investigation. Two vehicles in the garage sustained fire and smoke damage. Firefighters were able to keep the fire damage from spreading into the house from the garage.

EPB, Chattanooga Police and Hamilton EMS were on scene to assist the Chattanooga Fire Department. 



