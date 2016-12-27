 Tuesday, December 27, 2016 57.2°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Crockett Hits Berke On Children's Hospital Donation; Calls Him "The Most Self-Centered, Political Mayor In Memory"

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Mayoral candidate David Crockett on Tuesday morning hit Mayor Andy Berke on his announcement that the city was making a $1 million donation to the new Children's Hospital in memory of the Woodmore children who died in the Nov. 21 bus wreck.

At a press conference at City Hall, the former City Council member said, "The most self-centered, political mayor in memory just hit a new low with this pledge of $1 million of city taxpayer money.

"A flock of lawyers have already started circling the tragedy, among them is Mayor Andy Berke’s family’s law firm.  This prompted the Tennessee Attorney General to issue a stern warning not to take advantage of this tragedy by enriching themselves at the expense of the taxpayers.  Now they are joined by Mayor Berke in an attempt to take 'political' advantage of this tragedy.

"The expansion of Erlanger Children's Hospital was announced a year ago with no apparent interest by the mayor.  He did not include it in his state of city speech or his budget.  Nor did he discuss with the council - until last week in a hastily called press conference he announced that he would pledge, in the children's memory, he would bring up a donation in four parts to be voted on in future budgets by a future council (and mayor) not yet elected.

"While we pray for the children and their families in lieu of this terrible tragedy, this is nothing more than a blatant political stunt using the memory of these precious children.  For starters, it's not Berke’s money - it belongs to the taxpayers.  If he wants to contribute his own money then we will all join in contributing to the children's hospital and to the families of the children.

"This may be a good cause but it might not be in the city's mission.  The hard part of a mayor’s job is not turning down bad causes, but turning down good ones.  This does nothing for the families of the children killed nor anything for the children and people of the Woodmore community.  A million dollars is hard to get for a council district.  A well thought out project in that area might be a better use of the public’s tax dollars.

"I strongly suggest to Mayor Berke and future city administrations to please refrain from such activity that amounts to nothing more than using public funds for personal political gain."

December 27, 2016

Fire At Southern Cellulose In St. Elmo Early Tuesday Morning

December 27, 2016

Industrial Fire On The Southside Tuesday Morning

December 27, 2016

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


A call came into Hamilton County 911 at 6:42 a.m. for a fire at the Southern Cellulose company, 105 West 45th St. Captain John Long stated when fire companies arrived at 6:50 a.m. they discovered ... (click for more)

A call came into Hamilton County 911 Tuesday at 8:44 a.m. for a fire at PSC Metals, 980 W. 19th St. on the Southside. Fire crews arrived at 8:49 a.m. and reported visible smoke and flames. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BACON, SARAH LORRAINE  3507 CRABTREE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Fire At Southern Cellulose In St. Elmo Early Tuesday Morning

A call came into Hamilton County 911 at 6:42 a.m. for a fire at the Southern Cellulose company, 105 West 45th St. Captain John Long stated when fire companies arrived at 6:50 a.m. they discovered a fire in a trailer full of 600 pound bales of cellulose material on fire. An employee using a self contained breathing apparatus used a fork truck to pull the bales out of the ... (click for more)

Industrial Fire On The Southside Tuesday Morning

A call came into Hamilton County 911 Tuesday at 8:44 a.m. for a fire at PSC Metals, 980 W. 19th St. on the Southside. Fire crews arrived at 8:49 a.m. and reported visible smoke and flames. Employees of PSC Metals were evacuated to another part of the plant for safety. Fire crews attacked the 40-foot tool trailer that was on fire inside the large warehouse where scrap metal ... (click for more)

Opinion

Prancing Politicians

Now that we survived one endless election cycle, let's see a show of hands for those looking forward to the next election, March 2017. Get ready folks; more road signs, mailers, Robo calls, and prancing politicians visible everywhere. Who enjoys voting in March? The weather is typically dreadful. Freezing wind and rain does wonders to encourage people to vote.   In 2012, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Think Before You Bolt

I don’t claim to know much about the art of education but even I can tell when what we are doing isn’t working. Public education in Hamilton County has gotten so bad that several communities within the county are considering creating their own school districts. Personally, after watching the school board in the past year, I cannot find fault with Signal Mountain, Red Bank, East ... (click for more)

Sports

Five Area Players on 6A, 5A All-State Football Teams

Five players from the Chattanooga area have been voted to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 5A and 6A all-state football teams. Bradley Central's Chad Copeland and Lameric Tucker were voted to the 6A team. Making the 5A team were Rhea County's Jared Edwards, Ooltewah's Zaire Bruner and McMinn County's Xzayvier Beckingham. The other teams will be announced later ... (click for more)

Vols' Mostella Earns SEC Player Of Week Honor

Tennessee's Detrick Mostella was selected as the SEC men's basketball Player of the Week   on Monday    after one of the best all-around performances of his career last Thursday. Mostella scored a career-high 25 points off the bench to lift Tennessee to a 72-68 road win at ETSU in front of a capacity crowd at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Mostella’s play ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors