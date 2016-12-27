Crockett Hits Berke On Children's Hospital Donation; Calls Him "The Most Self-Centered, Political Mayor In Memory"

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Mayoral candidate David Crockett on Tuesday morning hit Mayor Andy Berke on his announcement that the city was making a $1 million donation to the new Children's Hospital in memory of the Woodmore children who died in the Nov. 21 bus wreck.

At a press conference at City Hall, the former City Council member said, "The most self-centered, political mayor in memory just hit a new low with this pledge of $1 million of city taxpayer money.

"A flock of lawyers have already started circling the tragedy, among them is Mayor Andy Berke’s family’s law firm. This prompted the Tennessee Attorney General to issue a stern warning not to take advantage of this tragedy by enriching themselves at the expense of the taxpayers. Now they are joined by Mayor Berke in an attempt to take 'political' advantage of this tragedy.

"The expansion of Erlanger Children's Hospital was announced a year ago with no apparent interest by the mayor. He did not include it in his state of city speech or his budget. Nor did he discuss with the council - until last week in a hastily called press conference he announced that he would pledge, in the children's memory, he would bring up a donation in four parts to be voted on in future budgets by a future council (and mayor) not yet elected.

"While we pray for the children and their families in lieu of this terrible tragedy, this is nothing more than a blatant political stunt using the memory of these precious children. For starters, it's not Berke’s money - it belongs to the taxpayers. If he wants to contribute his own money then we will all join in contributing to the children's hospital and to the families of the children.

"This may be a good cause but it might not be in the city's mission. The hard part of a mayor’s job is not turning down bad causes, but turning down good ones. This does nothing for the families of the children killed nor anything for the children and people of the Woodmore community. A million dollars is hard to get for a council district. A well thought out project in that area might be a better use of the public’s tax dollars.

"I strongly suggest to Mayor Berke and future city administrations to please refrain from such activity that amounts to nothing more than using public funds for personal political gain."