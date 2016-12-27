Industrial Fire On The Southside Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

A call came into Hamilton County 911 Tuesday at 8:44 a.m. for a fire at PSC Metals, 980 W. 19th St. on the Southside.

Fire crews arrived at 8:49 a.m. and reported visible smoke and flames. Employees of PSC Metals were evacuated to another part of the plant for safety.

Fire crews attacked the 40-foot tool trailer that was on fire inside the large warehouse where scrap metal is processed for recycling.

According to Lieutenant Morgan from Quint 1, the fire was out at 9:21 a.m.

The cause is under investigation, and damages are undetermined at this time.

The recycling plant did resume operations in another building. No injuries were reported. Hamilton County EMS and Chattanooga Police were on scene to assist.